Lionel Messi headlines list of 10 Argentina players with fitness concerns ahead of 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi‘s recent injury with Inter Miami has added yet another layer of anxiety to Argentina‘s World Cup preparations, with the coaching staff still working through the final details of the 26-man roster for the tournament. With Messi headlining the list, the Albiceleste are currently managing fitness concerns for as many as ten players, just three weeks out from the start of the competition.

Following Inter Miami’s release of an injury update on Messi, the forward’s availability for the pre-tournament friendly against Honduras has been thrown into serious doubt. The Argentine is dealing with a mild hamstring strain in his left leg resulting from a muscle overload, though his participation in the World Cup itself is not considered at risk.

While most of the other major contenders, including France, Spain, England and Brazil, have already confirmed their official squads, Argentina’s final list is still pending. Reports from Argentine journalist Veronica Brunati indicate head coach Lionel Scaloni is targeting a May 28 or 29 announcement as the deadline approaches.

Argentina managing fitness issues across multiple positions

On the positive side, none of the injuries currently affecting the Argentina squad are expected to jeopardize anyone’s participation in the World Cup itself. The concern is rather that Messi and several key teammates will arrive at the tournament below their peak physical condition, with some others still working their way back from more significant setbacks. Eight of the ten players on the injury list were part of the 2022 World Cup-winning squad.

Lionel Messi, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Cristian Romero of Argentina sing the national anthem.

Emiliano Martinez

Martinez revealed he suffered a minor fracture to the ring finger on his right hand during the warmup ahead of the UEFA Europa League final, which Aston Villa won over SC Freiburg. While the injury is not serious, his recovery is expected to take approximately 20 days.

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see also Scaloni to call up over 30 Argentina players for pre-World Cup US matches: Six names reportedly confirmed

Nahuel Molina

Molina sustained a Grade 1 hamstring tear in his right leg during the Atletico Madrid match against Celta Vigo on May 9, sidelining him for the remainder of the club season. Given the nature of the injury, the right back is expected to arrive at the World Cup in time but will be short of peak fitness.

Gonzalo Montiel

Like his right back counterpart, Montiel is also dealing with a muscle tear but in his left quadriceps. While sidelined for the last games with River Plate, his condition is more optimistic from Molina, with his call-up to the World Cup should not be in danger.

Cristian Romero

Romero suffered a ligament injury to his right knee during Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Sunderland on April 12 and did not feature again for the club, which narrowly avoided relegation on the final day. He is expected to recover in time for the tournament, though he will arrive with a significant lack of match sharpness.

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Lisandro Martinez

Martinez dealt with a soleus injury to his left leg that ruled him out for a stretch of Manchester United games in late February and throughout March. He has since appeared to come through the issue, completing the club’s final three fixtures without any setbacks, though he managed just 19 appearances across the entire 2025-26 season.

Marcos Acuña

Acuña was substituted during the second half of the Argentine league final between River Plate and Belgrano. Reports from ESPN Argentina suggest he is dealing with only a minor muscle overload in his right hamstring, though he will need careful management in the weeks ahead.

Nicolas Gonzalez

Gonzalez suffered a muscle tear during a training session in late April, ruling him out of Atletico Madrid’s end-of-season fixtures including the Champions League semifinal. He is expected to be fit for the World Cup but will arrive with limited recent match time.

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Nico Paz

Paz picked up a small hairline fracture on the edge of his knee in early May following a collision with Hellas Verona defender Nicolás Valentini. He missed one match and was an unused substitute in another, and while the pain has subsided, the timing of the injury is likely to affect his sharpness heading into the tournament.

Julian Alvarez

Alvarez suffered a minor ankle sprain during the first leg of the Champions League semifinal against Arsenal, an injury that limited him to 66 minutes in the second leg on May 6. He has not featured for Atletico Madrid since that game, meaning he will head to the World Cup without competitive minutes under his belt.

Lionel Messi

Messi was substituted as a precaution during Inter Miami’s final MLS game against Philadelphia Union due to muscle fatigue in his left hamstring. His reported recovery window is between 10 and 14 days, which should make him available for the tournament opener, though his participation in the friendly against Honduras remains a significant doubt.

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