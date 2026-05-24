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Why isn’t Cristian Romero playing for Tottenham vs Everton in 2025-26 Premier League clash?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League match.
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesCristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League match.

Despite being the recent UEFA Europa League champions, Tottenham Hotspur are enduring a disappointing season, fighting to avoid relegation to the EFL Championship. To achieve this, they face Everton today, looking to avoid defeat in order to remain in the Premier League. However, head coach Roberto De Zerbi faces a major challenge, as he will be without Cristian Romero in defense, a highly significant absence.

After suffering a serious knee injury against Sunderland, Cristian Romero has remained sidelined since April 12, 2026, missing the remainder of the season. While he is expected to return just in time for the 2026 World Cup with Argentina, he will miss Tottenham Hotspur’s decisive match for Premier League survival. In addition, the 28-year-old defender’s future appears to be in serious doubt, with numerous transfer rumors.

In recent days, Romero’s commitment to the Spurs has been heavily questioned, as he was spotted training at the facilities of Club Atlético Belgrano in Argentina. As captain of the English side, fans expected him to be with the team, leading to widespread criticism. However, head coach Roberto de Zerbi revealed that the team and the player decided to have him undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of Argentina and their medical staff.

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Even though he had permission from Tottenham Hotspur to continue his recovery process in Argentina, Cristian Romero decided to return to London, even being seen at a barber shop through social media posts. Following this, Ben Jacobs, well-known journalist within Premier League, reported that the 28-year-old defender will be present in the stands to support his team, demonstrating his commitment to the dressing room.

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero.

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero.

Tottenham Hotspur lineup vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur enter as clear favorites to defeat Everton, as they are fighting for their survival in the Premier League. In the absence of Cristian Romero, head coach Roberto De Zerbi will once again rely on Kevin Danso and Micky van de Ven, who have impressed in recent matches. In addition, Richarlison and Mathys Tel will expected to lead the attack, looking to make the difference against David Moyes’ team.

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With this in mind, Spurs will lineup as follows: Antonín Kinský; Djed Spence, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Rodrigo Bentancur, João Palhinha; Pedro Porro, Conor Gallagher, Mathys Tel; Richarlison.

Everton lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur

Unlike Tottenham, Everton no longer have anything at stake in the Premier League, as they are neither at risk of relegation nor able to qualify for European competitions. However, head coach David Moyes will still field his strongest roster, as they have not enjoyed a particularly impressive season and would look to finish with a solid victory. To achieve this, the goalscoring presence of Thierno Barry and the contribution of Iliman Ndiaye could prove completely decisive.

Considering this, Everton will play as follows: Jordan Pickford; Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Vitali Mykolenko; James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam; Merlin Röhl, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Iliman Ndiaye; Thierno Barry.

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