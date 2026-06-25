How to watch Ecuador vs Germany in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Ecuador vs Germany on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Ecuador vs Germany WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Thursday, June 25, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Ecuador enters its final group stage match with its tournament life on the line. After a frustrating goalless draw against Curaçao and an opening loss, the South American side faces a simple, high-stakes reality: win, or almost certainly go home. Despite creating numerous chances and dominating statistics, a lack of clinical finishing has left them scoreless, creating immense pressure to deliver against one of the competition’s giants.

In stark contrast, Germany steps onto the field with the pressure completely off. Having already secured the top spot in Group E with back-to-back victories, their focus shifts to maintaining an impressive 11-match winning streak and rotating the squad ahead of the knockout rounds. While the result is meaningless for their standing, Germany‘s depth and momentum make them formidable opponents for a desperate Ecuadorian team.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two teams couldn’t be more different. Ecuador has been a case of statistical dominance without reward, underperforming their expected goals (xG) metric more than any other team. Their defense has been solid, but their attack has been blunt. Germany, meanwhile, has been ruthlessly efficient, riding a wave of momentum and extending their winning streak to 11 games. They survived a scare against Ivory Coast, but Julian Nagelsmann’s tactical adjustments ultimately secured the victory.

This match projects to be a fascinating tactical clash. Ecuador must abandon its conservative shell and push forward for a goal, which will inevitably leave them vulnerable to Germany‘s lethal counter-attack. Both teams rank highly in pressing intensity, suggesting the midfield battle will be fierce. The key dynamic will be whether Ecuador’s organized defense can withstand the pressure while its forwards finally find their scoring touch against a rotated but still elite German side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Motivation is the driving force behind this encounter. For Ecuador, it is a do-or-die scenario where only a victory can keep their knockout stage hopes alive. For Germany, the objectives are different: rest key players, avoid injuries, give valuable minutes to fringe squad members, and carry their winning momentum into the next phase of the tournament. While the stakes are lower for them, the desire to maintain a perfect group stage record remains.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

History heavily favors the Germans in this fixture. The two nations have met on two previous occasions, with Germany winning both times. The most significant encounter took place during the 2006 tournament group stage, where Germany cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory, showcasing their dominance in this matchup.

The only other meeting was a 2013 friendly, which Germany also won 4-2. While that match was over a decade ago, it reinforces the historical trend of German superiority. Ecuador has yet to secure a point, or even score more than two goals, in its head-to-head history against the European powerhouse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Broader trends also support Germany. They possess an outstanding record against South American opponents in the global tournament, having won 14 of 20 matches. Conversely, Ecuador has struggled against European competition, winning just two of their eight previous encounters. This historical context paints a clear picture of the challenge that lies ahead for the South American side.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Germany is expected to make significant lineup changes due to a key injury and their secured top-place finish, while a desperate Ecuador is anticipated to field a full-strength squad.

Ecuador reports no new injuries or suspensions, giving coach Sebastián Beccacece a full roster to choose from. Despite failing to score, the team’s overall performance against Curaçao was strong in possession and chance creation. Therefore, it is likely he will stick with a familiar 3-5-2 formation, trusting his established players to finally break their scoring drought in this must-win game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Germany suffered a blow with the confirmation that defender Nico Schlotterbeck will miss the remainder of the tournament with an ankle injury. With qualification assured, Julian Nagelsmann has the luxury of rotating his squad heavily. This provides an opportunity for players who have impressed off the bench, such as super-sub Deniz Undav, to get a start and for key players to rest before the knockout stage begins.

Ecuador Projected XI (3-5-2): Galíndez; Pacho, Hincapié, Franco; Estupiñán, Alcívar, Caicedo, Vite, Yeboah; Plata, Valencia.

This lineup emphasizes defensive stability through a back three, with wing-backs providing the width on attack. The success of this system hinges on the midfield’s ability to control the tempo and whether forwards Enner Valencia and Gonzalo Plata can finally convert their chances.

Germany Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Baumann; Raum, Thiaw, Rüdiger, Kimmich; Amiri, Goretzka; Beier, Undav, Leweling; Woltemade.

This is a heavily rotated German side designed to give starters a rest and test squad depth. Deniz Undav, who has been electric as a substitute with five goal involvements, is expected to lead the line, offering a fresh and potent threat to the Ecuadorian defense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Ecuador vs Germany match on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as on your computer’s web browser.

In addition to this crucial tournament match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other soccer competitions. You can stream other leagues and tournaments, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action from around the globe.

The subscription costs just $14.99 per month and provides comprehensive coverage of the beautiful game. This plan allows you to watch every single match of the tournament, from the group stage all the way to the final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond soccer, the platform offers a wide array of other content. Subscribers can enjoy movies, TV shows, and live sports, making it an all-in-one entertainment package for the entire family.

SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.