Why are Norway fans pretending to row at the 2026 World Cup? The meaning behind the viral celebration

Norway isn’t just making waves on the pitch at the 2026 World Cup; it is completely taking over the culture. The ‘Viking row’ has become a massive viral sensation, with fans synchronously rowing through packed stadiums, taking over the streets, and dominating social media timelines. But there’s a profound, historic meaning behind this iconic celebration that makes it so much more than just a passing trend.

Supporters wearing Norway’s red and blue colors have been seen performing the synchronized movement everywhere, from stadium stands to subway stations and even famous locations like Times Square. The celebration has become one of the most recognizable images of the tournament, matching the excitement surrounding Norway’s return to soccer’s biggest stage after 28 years.

The celebration usually begins with thousands of fans sitting close together before moving their arms back and forth in rhythm, copying the motion of Viking sailors rowing a longship. A drum beat guides the movement as supporters chant “ro”, which means “row” in Norwegian, before the routine builds into a powerful roar.

Norway fans have performed the routine before matches, during celebrations, and after important victories. The moment became especially memorable after Norway defeated Senegal 3-2 to secure qualification for the knockout stage, when the national team joined supporters on the pitch to perform the celebration together.

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Captain Martin Odegaard played a major role in the famous moment, leading the players while using a drum to coordinate the movement. The scene quickly went viral, showing how the connection between the national team and its supporters has become one of Norway’s biggest strengths during the tournament.

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Norway players celebrate with fans

The Viking history behind the celebration

The idea behind the Viking row comes from Norway’s deep connection with its maritime history. The movement represents the traditional rowing of Viking ships, where crews worked together in perfect synchronization to move across the water.

Ole Froystad, a Norwegian supporter credited with creating the modern version of the celebration, explained the inspiration behind it. “It goes way back. I mean, a thousand years ago, the Vikings rowed. They took in their sails, oars out to get to shore. And they did that right before battle,” Froystad told CNN.

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Martin Odegaard #10 of Norway and teammates celebrate

He explained that the celebration represents unity and supporting the team through difficult moments. “It’s about rowing for the team, making sure that we get the team to feel good on the pitch, make them perform the way that they should, and just support them in every way we can,” Froystad added.

The symbolism fits Norway’s soccer journey perfectly. The national team returned to the World Cup after nearly three decades away, and supporters wanted a celebration that represented fighting together as one group.

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How Norway’s fans created a World Cup phenomenon

The Viking row did not start at the World Cup itself. It was introduced earlier during Norway’s preparation matches and quickly became part of the supporter culture created by the Oljeberget Supporterklubb, Norway’s official fan group.

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The celebration first gained worldwide attention when Norwegian supporters performed it before their opening match in Boston. A video showing fans rowing together on an escalator went viral, receiving millions of views and introducing the tradition to a global audience.

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Since then, the celebration has appeared everywhere. Norwegian supporters have performed it on public transport, in city streets, during fan gatherings, and even inside Norway’s parliament as politicians showed support for the national team.

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The simplicity of the routine has helped it spread. Anyone can join, even without knowing the words or the background behind it. Fans only need to follow the rhythm and move together, creating a powerful visual moment.

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