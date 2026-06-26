How to watch Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Friday, June 26, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Cape Verde, the standout story of the 2026 tournament, enters its final group stage match on the verge of making history. The World Cup debutants are unbeaten after securing hard-fought draws against giants Spain and Uruguay, and now know that their destiny is in their own hands. A positive result against Saudi Arabia could be enough to secure a fairytale progression to the knockout rounds, an unbelievable achievement for the island nation.

For Saudi Arabia, this match is about survival. After a devastating 4-0 loss to Spain, the Green Falcons are at the bottom of Group H with just one point. Anything less than a victory will mean an early exit from the competition. The pressure is immense, and they face a Cape Verde side riding a wave of confidence and defensive solidity, setting the stage for a tense and dramatic encounter.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two nations in the tournament could not be more different. Cape Verde arrived as heavy underdogs but have defied all expectations with a disciplined and resilient approach, earning draws against two of the world’s elite teams. In contrast, Saudi Arabia entered with higher hopes but has struggled to perform, with their single point and -4 goal difference highlighting their difficulties.

The tactical battle will likely pit Saudi Arabia‘s desperate need for offense against Cape Verde‘s organized defensive shape. The Green Falcons must push forward to find a winning goal, but this could leave them vulnerable to the counter-attack, a strategy the Blue Sharks have used effectively. Saudi Arabia‘s attack has been a major issue, generating just 0.39 expected goals (xG) per game, a number that will have to improve dramatically if they are to break down the Cape Verdean defense.

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Motivation is clear on both sides. Cape Verde is playing for a historic place in the Round of 32, a dream that is now within their grasp. For Saudi Arabia, the match is about rescuing national pride and avoiding the disappointment of a group stage exit. With everything on the line, both teams will leave it all on the field at NRG Stadium.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This will be the first-ever meeting between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia, adding an element of unpredictability to this crucial group stage finale. With no prior history to draw upon, both teams will be entering uncharted territory as they face off for a spot in the knockout stages.

While they have never played Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia has faced African opposition five times in previous tournaments, posting a record of two wins, two draws, and just one loss. Their most recent encounter against a CAF team was a 2-1 victory over Egypt in the 2018 group stage. This will be Cape Verde‘s first-ever match against a team from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

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Key trends point towards a tight contest. Cape Verde has been remarkably solid defensively, having not conceded a single goal in the second half of any of their last five games. Goalkeeper Vozinha has been a standout performer, preventing 1.1 goals according to advanced metrics and boasting a 77.8% save percentage. Saudi Arabia’s offensive struggles are well-documented, making the challenge of breaching this defense even greater.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face significant decisions, with Cape Verde navigating key absences while Saudi Arabia‘s coach looks to shake things up after a poor performance.

Cape Verde‘s coach Bubista will be forced into a couple of changes. Left-back Lopes Cabral is suspended, with Joao Paulo expected to take his place. In midfield, Gomes Arcanjo is out with a muscle problem, likely paving the way for Duarte to start. Key player Borges Cabral remains a doubt after an injury sustained in the opener against Spain.

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Saudi Arabia‘s manager, Georgios Donis, is expected to make tactical adjustments following the heavy defeat to Spain. Musab Al-Juwayr and Abdullah Al-Khaibari could drop to the bench, with Al Shamat and Kanno poised to come into the midfield to provide fresh energy. Firas Al-Buraikan is set to lead the line as the lone striker in a defensive formation.

Cape Verde Projected XI (4-5-1):

Vozinha; Joao Paulo, Pico, Diney, Moreira; Pina, Rodrigues, Monteiro, Duarte, Mendes; Tavares

This lineup reflects forced changes due to suspension and injury. The core remains the disciplined unit that earned draws against Spain and Uruguay, relying on a compact midfield and the heroics of goalkeeper Vozinha to frustrate their opponents.

Saudi Arabia Projected XI (5-4-1):

Al-Owais; Al Harbi, Lajami, Al-Amri, Al Tambakti, Abdulhamid; S. Al-Dawsari, Kanno, N. Al-Dawsari, Al Shamat; Al Buraikan

This formation suggests a cautious but solid approach, with five at the back to ensure defensive stability. The midfield changes are designed to inject more control and creativity as Saudi Arabia desperately searches for the goals needed to keep their tournament hopes alive.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to this crucial tournament match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other soccer competitions. You can stream leagues such as Liga MX, LaLiga, and other major international tournaments throughout the year.

A subscription costs just $14.99 per month or you can opt for an annual plan to save more. The package provides comprehensive coverage of global soccer, making it an excellent value for fans.

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SEE MORE: Complete World Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.