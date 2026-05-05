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Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly at disadvantage to LA Galaxy in race for Casemiro

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF and Casemiro of Manchester United.
© Megan Briggs & Michael Regan/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF and Casemiro of Manchester United.

Lionel Messi has witnessed a significant decline in his Inter Miami squad compared to the roster that claimed the 2025 MLS Cup, prompting the front office to target Casemiro as their next blockbuster signing. However, reports have surfaced revealing that the LA Galaxy have joined the hunt, holding a key procedural advantage over Messi’s side.

Despite pleas from fans, who even composed a chant urging him to stay for another year, Casemiro has decided to leave Manchester United once his contract expires this June. Major League Soccer has emerged as a primary destination for the Brazilian, and while the Herons are highly interested in his services, they could be outmaneuvered in the race for his signature.

According to talkSPORT’s Ben Jacobs and Josh Fordham, the LA Galaxy have challenged Inter Miami for Casemiro’s services ahead of the winter transfer window. Crucially, the West Coast club currently holds the midfielder’s “discovery rights,” providing them with a major strategic edge regarding his potential arrival in MLS.

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At this stage, Casemiro’s personal preference remains the defining factor for any eventual move. As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, while the Saudi Pro League has expressed interest to the midfielder’s inner circle, the Brazilian’s current intention is to join forces with Messi in South Florida.

Casemiro of Manchester United passes the ball under pressure from Tim Iroegbunam of Everton.

Casemiro of Manchester United passes the ball under pressure from Tim Iroegbunam of Everton.

Further reports from Diario AS suggest that Casemiro purchased a home in Miami during a recent family vacation, signaling a lean toward the Herons. With an international roster slot still available, Messi could see his midfield significantly bolstered once the 2026 World Cup concludes.

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Casemiro backs Neymar to accept reduced role if included by Carlo Ancelotti for 2026 World Cup Brazil squad

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Casemiro backs Neymar to accept reduced role if included by Carlo Ancelotti for 2026 World Cup Brazil squad

Why Casemiro is a necessity for Inter Miami

Landing Casemiro, a winner of five UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid and a Copa America with Brazil, would represent another massive victory for MLS in attracting global icons to U.S. soil. However, for Inter Miami, the Brazilian wouldn’t just be a marketing boost; he would be a tactical lifeline for a struggling midfield.

Inter Miami has found it difficult to fill the void left by Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. During the 2025 campaign, both players ranked in the top three for completed passes and long balls, while “Busi” also led the team with 2.5 tackles per game, according to SofaScore. The board signed David Ayala to bridge the gap, but personal struggles and injuries have limited the Argentine to just four appearances this season.

In the 2026 MLS campaign, Rodrigo De Paul currently ranks second among midfielders in completed passes (73.9) and leads the league in long balls (5.2). While those numbers are impressive, the lack of a true holding midfielder alongside him has forced De Paul into a deeper defensive role. This has diminished his impact in the final third, as he is preoccupied with a buildup phase that Miami continues to find challenging.

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A disciplined holding midfielder like Casemiro fits Inter Miami’s current needs perfectly. In the Premier League this season, Casemiro leads Manchester United in tackles (2.7) and ranks second in long balls (2.4) per game. He represents the most natural replacement for Busquets, offering a solution to a midfield zone where the Herons are currently struggling both offensively and defensively.

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