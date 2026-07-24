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Rodri to Real Madrid rumors dismissed by Enzo Maresca in Manchester City presentation

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Rodri could leave the club
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesRodri could leave the club

Enzo Maresca has addressed the rumors linking Rodri with a possible move to Real Madrid during his presentation as Manchester City‘s new manager, insisting that he is not worried about the speculation surrounding one of the most important players in his squad.

Maresca said: “We have to say that around big players there is always speculation. So I’m not worried about that, it’s normal, also because Spain won the World Cup. He is one of the best players. Every manager wants to have Rodri, because he’s a top player. But now, surgery on Monday, he needs holiday, he needs to rest, recovery, and then he will be back here with us.”

The midfielder has been at the center of transfer rumors after helping his national team win the World Cup, but Maresca believes that speculation is a normal consequence of having one of the best players in the world.

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Replacing Guardiola

Maresca is also facing the enormous challenge of replacing Pep Guardiola after the Catalan coach’s long and successful spell at Manchester City came to an end. The Italian coach knows the scale of the task, but described the opportunity to succeed Guardiola as a privilege rather than something to fear.

Maresca was presented as manager (Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Maresca was presented as manager (Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The new manager pointed to the difficulties that can arise when a manager spends many years at the same club, using Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger as examples of managers whose successors faced a difficult transition. Maresca wants to ensure that Manchester City can move into its new era smoothly.

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Maresca said: “First of all, I’d like to say it’s a privilege. The reason why the club decided to go for me, that means for me it’s a privilege. I consider Pep the best coach in the world in the last 20, 25 years. It’s a challenge, it’s nice, a privilege. Also, the history of managers with many years in the same club, after always you struggle a little. Sir Alex [Ferguson], Arsene [Wenger]. But also it’s a challenge to try and do the right things immediately for this organization, the fans, everyone.”

Manchester City in the transfer market

The manager also addressed Manchester City’s plans for the transfer window, suggesting that the club is still looking to make changes to the squad. The new manager did not close the door on further moves, with the club continuing to assess what it needs as the market progresses.

Maresca said: I think there is always something to do, because it’s something we want to do but also because of the dynamic of the transfer window. There are probably a few things to do, but we are in the process to do that.”

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