Chelsea make first offer for promising youngster while Lacroix signing makes way for an exit

Chelsea‘s defensive plans are continuing to take shape after the club reached an agreement to sign Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, but the French center back may not be the final addition to the squad.

The arrival of Lacroix is expected to strengthen Xabi Alonso‘s options in central defense, with the club agreeing a deal worth around £51 million for the 26-year-old, while Trevoh Chalobah is nearing a move away from Stamford Bridge.

With the club’s interest in younger players remaining clear, they are now close to signing Kerim Alajbegovic, an 18-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international who impressed during the World Cup and has attracted interest from several clubs as Kicker reported that Chelsea have made a first offer.

Alajbegovic’s development

Alajbegovic has emerged as one of the most interesting young players on the market after his breakthrough season with Red Bull Salzburg and his performances for Bosnia and Herzegovina. His development has also attracted attention because he previously spent time in the Bayer Leverkusen academy.

Lacroix could add some leadership (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The player has been valued at around €30 million, with Chelsea reportedly pushing to complete the deal despite competition from several Serie A clubs. His arrival would give the Blues another young attacking option as the club continues to invest in players with long-term potential.

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The interest in Alajbegovic also comes with a connection to Alonso, who knows the player from his time at Bayer Leverkusen, when the forward was in the youth division. That relationship could help Chelsea complete the deal and bring the teenager to Stamford Bridge.

Chalobah heads for exit

While Chelsea are strengthening their squad, the club is also preparing for Chalobah’s departure. Como have made an improved offer for the defender, with a proposal reportedly worth €25 million upfront plus a further €5 million in achievable add-ons, with the player believed to be open to the move.