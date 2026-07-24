Report: Real Madrid make €100m offer for Yan Diomande as Michael Olise pursuit stalls

Real Madrid have entered the race for Yan Diomande, making an offer worth €100 million for the RB Leipzig winger, according to Fabrizio Romano. The move comes as the club’s long-running pursuit of Michael Olise continues to meet resistance from Bayern Munich, pushing Florentino Perez’s sporting management to explore alternatives at the same position.

Olise remains the priority. The Frenchman is believed to want a move to the Bernabeu, a desire that grew during his run at the 2026 World Cup alongside Kylian Mbappe, who has reportedly done his own convincing behind the scenes.

Bayern, however, have made clear they consider the 24-year-old untouchable this summer, with club president Herbert Hainer stating the German champions don’t need to sell their best assets even for offers approaching €200 million.

Diomande represents a different profile of pursuit altogether. The 19-year-old Ivorian, who joined Leipzig from Leganes last summer, was one of the standout performers for Côte d’Ivoire at the World Cup and finished last season with 12 goals and eight assists in 33 appearances, being selected as Rookie of the Bundesliga.

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Real Madrid’s chief scout, Juni Calafat, tracked him closely throughout the tournament, and multiple reports indicate Diomande himself favors a move to the Spanish capital over rival offers from Liverpool and PSG.

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see also Michael Olise’s Bayern Munich future in doubt as Kylian Mbappe reportedly tries to lure France teammate to Real Madrid

How Real Madrid reportedly plan to land Olise

Sources close to the negotiation describe a structured approach rather than an immediate bid. According to Diario As’ Joaquin Maroto, Madrid’s plan reportedly starts with generating funds through outgoing sales before formalizing anything with Bayern, with the eventual proposal framed around a fixed fee around €223 million.

Per Maroto’s reporting, the club wouldn’t move until the closing days of the transfer window, between August 29 and 31, with the intention being to arrive at that stretch with clarity on departures, squad needs, and Bayern’s willingness to negotiate.