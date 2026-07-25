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World Cup 2026 winner Rodri tells Manchester City he wants Real Madrid switch, and one reason stands out

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Rodri #16 of Spain celebrates with his medal after the team's victory following the FIFA World Cup 2026.
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesRodri #16 of Spain celebrates with his medal after the team's victory following the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Rodri’s future has emerged as one of the biggest talking points of the summer transfer window after fresh reports linked the World Cup-winning midfielder with a move away from Manchester City. Following his starring role in Spain’s triumph at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the 30-year-old has become a top target for Real Madrid, with growing belief that a blockbuster transfer could materialize before the new season begins.

The Spain international remains under contract with Manchester City until 2027, but speculation has intensified after several reports claimed the midfielder is reluctant to commit to a new deal. While City continues hoping to keep one of its most influential players, Real Madrid is increasingly confident that an agreement can eventually be reached.

For much of the summer, reports suggested Los Blancos were not actively pursuing Rodri. However, that position appears to have shifted after his outstanding performances at the World Cup, where he captained La Roja’s midfield and helped guide the national team to the title while also winning the tournament’s Golden Ball award.

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According to The Athletic, Real Madrid are now actively working on a deal despite formal club-to-club negotiations not yet beginning. The report states that the Spanish giant believes Rodri is the ideal player to strengthen its midfield and is already planning as though the transfer could happen this summer.

One reason behind Rodri’s desire to leave

As more details emerged, another report from journalist Ben Jacobs revealed why Rodri is pushing for the switch.

According to those claims, the midfielder has informed Manchester City that he wants to join Real Madrid for football and family reasons. Those factors have reportedly convinced him that now is the right moment to return to Spain after seven successful years in England.

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The same report adds that Rodri has made the move to the Santiago Bernabéu his priority and is currently not expected to sign a contract extension with Manchester City, despite the club’s continued efforts to convince him to stay.

Why Real Madrid sees Rodri as the perfect fit

Real Madrid has spent several transfer windows searching for a long-term midfield leader following the gradual departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić.

Although players like Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde offer different qualities, reports suggest the club believes Rodri brings the balance, leadership, tactical intelligence and experience needed to control matches at the highest level.

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Analysts also believe his arrival would suit José Mourinho’s tactical approach, with Rodri capable of protecting the defense while allowing attacking stars greater freedom higher up the pitch.

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