On Tuesday, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson faced the media ahead of USMNT’s first games under Mauricio Pochettino. The defenders discussed the start of the training camp and the integration process with the managerial change.

First few days under Pochettino

The Argentinian coach met with the players for the first time in the training camp in Austin, Texas. The initial 25-man squad was forced into changes with Tanner Tessmann, Brandon Vazquez and Alex Zendejas replacing the injured trio of Folarin Balogun, Johnny Cardoso and Tim Weah.

USMNT faces Panama on Saturday before next week’s big clash away at Mexico. Following long face-to-face conversations, Pochettino addressed the team collectively in Monday’s session.

“There have been individual conversations, and it continued throughout. I had mine when I showed up on Sunday,” Charlotte’s new center back Ream said. “The message transmitted is that he (Pochettino) wants to win. He has his ideas. And it’s about winning at the end of the day. It’s important to have that mentality and mindset going forward.”

“We worked in some movements in training and reviewed that afterward,” Fulham’s Robinson recalled. “It’s about getting ideas into our heads and understanding to make sure we’re on the same page going forward.”

Beside their linkup in the international scene, Ream and Robinson played together at Fulham for four years. While the latter played a big part in the Cottagers’ decent start to the Premier League season, Ream returned home in the summer after playing in England for over a decade.

Ream, Robinson say Pochettino can get most out of players

Under the English coach Dean Smith at Charlotte FC, Ream is playing at the left-back position at club level. But he’ll be expected to play in his favorite position for USMNT instead of competing with his former clubmate.

Ream talked about the importance of blending MLS players with their Europe-based peers. “It’s up to the manager to figure out how to get the best from all of us. That’s part of the pressure for the managers.” the 37-year-old defender said. “I don’t believe one group of players has an advantage over the other.”

The debate about players opting for limited playing time in Europe instead of regular MLS actions continues with the new man in the hot seat. Having played every minute for Fulham so far this season, Robinson is out of this discussion. But he had to take a break from last month’s international games.

“We’ve decided that it’s in my best interest to take a rest. It’s not often I’m going to do that. But it’s difficult to watch the boys at home with the defeat to Canada,” Fulham’s Player of the 2023-24 Season said.

Reunion with Zack Steffen and Raúl Jiménez as an opponent

Although results failed to meet expectations, USMNT had a strong bond during Gregg Berhalter’s time in charge. That is partly due to slight changes to the squad over an extended time. Ream sees no issue for it to stop with the new coach.

“Cultures and continuity of togetherness are important. We’re here for the same reason and we want to challenge for trophies. As long as we all understand that, we can continue to have that togetherness no matter what the coach is asking,” Ream said.

Zack Steffen is one of the players to be given another chance by the new coach. The Colorado goalkeeper captained his clubs at times this season while Matt Turner and Ethan Horvath struggled for playing time with their clubs.

“It’s been a while since I’ve seen him,” Robinson said about the shot-stopper who last played for USMNT in 2022. “He’s enjoying his football again. He’s in a much better place than he was before. It’s another opportunity for him to prove himself and get into the team”

Just like Steffen, Ream had a similar experience under the outgoing coach. He was sidelined from the team before turning the tide in the 2022 World Cup.

“When you’re not been part of the program, you start to think what more do I’ve to do? But he comes into the team and it’s like he’s never been away. He has that personality. It’s good to catch up with him. To have him back is very, very nice,” Ream said about the former Manchester City goalkeeper.

The duo also expressed their admiration for an upcoming opponent. Raúl Jiménez finds his feet at Fulham after a difficult spell in the past. After scoring in the previous three league games, he played a sublime assist to Andreas Pereira at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend.

“I played with him last season. He’s one of the most likable guys in the changing room. And he works hard for the team,” Ream said about the player capped 105 times by Mexico. “It’s nice to see him score consistently, especially for his club.”

It’s nearly a year since the 33-year-old striker last played for El Tri, however. He’ll certainly hope to have an immediate impact against USMNT when the two sides meet in Estadio Azteca on Tuesday.

Robinson cited Jiménez’s last season struggles and how the first goal eased the pressure for him. “When he did finally score, it followed with quite a few in a row. There is a strong competition with Rodrigo (Muniz). He’s now back in the team and has been rewarded for his hard work. He’s a good guy to be around. If he plays, we just have to nullify his threats.”

