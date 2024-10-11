United States men’s national team defender Tim Ream has claimed that training sessions are more intense under manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine coach recently entered the fray with the Stars and Stripes following the removal of Gregg Berhalter. The now-former USMNT manager departed the national team after a disappointing showing at Copa America 2024.

Speaking on the Player/Manager podcast, Ream was asked about working with Pochettino. “The camp has been good. It’s been intense,” claimed the center-back. “We were out on the field today for two hours, which is probably the longest training session I’ve had with the national team in 14 years. [Pochettino] is very likable but very demanding.”

Ream previously made his USMNT debut back in 2010. This came at a time in which Bob Bradley was the team’s manager. Following Bradley’s firing in 2014, the USMNT has had eight different coaches, including Pochettino. Ream, however, was not part of the setup all of this time.

The defender was excluded from the USMNT roster various times throughout the years. Instead, Ream featured the most for his country under Klinsmann and Berhalter. Klinsmann was in place with the Stars and Stripes from 2011 to 2016. Berhalter, on the other hand, was hired in 2018.

Pochettino putting more pressure on Ream and USMNT stars

Other key players in the USMNT setup have echoed Ream’s remarks about Pochettino. Fulham star Antonee Robinson also recently pointed to an increase in intensity under the new coach. Ream and Robinson previously played together at the West London club for four seasons.

Attackers Josh Sargent and Brenden Aaronson commented earlier in the week about Pochettino’s demands as well. The duo both specifically pointed to a new increased intensity inside the USMNT camp.

Intensity certainly seems to be a focal point for the USMNT players, especially Ream. The defender has been very vocal lately about the lack of intensity in the team under Berhalter. The veteran American touched on the issue following a disappointing 2-1 loss to Canada in September. Mikey Varas was the USMNT interim head coach for the match.

“You can’t coach intensity,” claimed Ream. “At the end of the day, you have to look in the mirror…Everybody can get to a certain point physically, but can you deal with the ups and downs mentally? And can you bring the intensity to every single training session and every single game? And if you don’t, you’re going to get punished, and you’re going to get results like we did today.”

New coach makes his USMNT debut

Pochettino, despite links with the job for weeks, will finally get his first chance to show just how much of a difference he can make this weekend. The USMNT hosts Panama on Saturday night in Austin, Texas.

The game will also give the Americans a shot at revenge as well. Panama topped the Stars and Stripes earlier this summer at Copa America 2024. However, the fixture featured an early red card by American midfielder Timothy Weah.

Following the Panama rematch, Pochettino will then get his first taste of the bitter rivalry with Mexico. The big game is on Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the Guadalajara area. It is the first time that the Americans will face their fiercest rivals for a friendly on Mexican soil in 12 years.

