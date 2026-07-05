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Who, when and where will Norway play in the 2026 World Cup Quarterfinals?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Patrick Berg #6 and Morten Thorsby #2 of Norway react.
© Mattia Ozbot/Getty ImagesPatrick Berg #6 and Morten Thorsby #2 of Norway react.

Norway entered the 2026 World Cup, raising serious doubts about their competitiveness. Despite this, they managed to defeat Brazil, imposing their brilliant counterattack style. Led by Antonio Nusa and Erling Haaland, they proved wrong doubters. Following their victory, Stale Solbakken’s team has now secured a spot in the quarterfinals, with the date, venue, and potential opponents for their next match now confirmed.

Dominating possession, Norway managed to demonstrate their greatest strength: Efficiency. After winning the ball back, they found Sander Berge and Martin Ødegaard, who carried the ball forward brilliantly. Running into space, Antonio Nusa and Erling Haaland were key, getting ahead of their defenders. However, it was the latter who stood out in front of goal, making the most of the few chances they had vs Brazil.

Ståle Solbakken has guided Norway to their best-ever performance at a FIFA World Cup. After eliminating Brazil, they have reached the quarterfinals as title contenders. Built on their defensive solidity, they consistently make life difficult for their opponents. They also possess a brilliant midfield, allowing them to launch effective counterattacks. Nonetheless, their potential opponents could complicate their goals.

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When and at what time will Norway play in the Quarterfinals?

Norway will face Mexico or England, depending on today’s game, on Saturday, July 11, at 5:00 PM ET. Against either national team, they will face their biggest challenge of the 2026 World Cup, as both arrive in peak form with a strong attack. Having already secured their best-ever performance, they have no pressure, making them capable of surprising their opponents. Moreover, Erling Haaland has a great chance to etch his name into the tournament’s history.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway heads the ball against Zaid Tahseen #4 of Iraq.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway heads the ball against Zaid Tahseen #4 of Iraq.

As hosts of the tournament, Mexico have surprised everyone, establishing themselves as one of the favorites thanks to their attacking power. Led by Julián Quiñones, they have excelled on the counterattack, creating space. However, England are also a difficult opponent. With a star-studded roster, they can cause problems through their creativity, as Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are all-around talents and could surprise Norway in the quarterfinals.

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Which stadium will host Norway game in the Quarterfinals?

Miami Stadium, also known as Hard Rock Stadium, will host the match between Norway and Mexico or England. With a capacity of 64,478 spectators, this venue is not one of the largest in the tournament, but it ranks among the most frequently used. It is the home of the Miami Dolphins, but it has also hosted the 2024 Copa América final, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and many others. For that reason, it has proven to be one of the tournament’s most reliable venues.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Erling Haaland scores twice to eliminate Brazil from the 2026 World Cup

Video: Erling Haaland scores twice to eliminate Brazil from the 2026 World Cup

With a stunning brace against Brazil, Erling Haaland gave Norway the ticket to the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals.

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Why isn’t Neymar starting for Brazil against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

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How Brazil’s win, draw, or loss vs Norway could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

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