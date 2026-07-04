How many World Cups has Brazil won? History, titles, and best finishes

While every team still in the race dreams of lifting the World Cup trophy, there is probably none under more pressure than Brazil as they try to end a 24-year title drought despite remaining the most successful nation in the tournament’s history.

Brazil have won a record five World Cups. Their first title came in 1958 with a young Pelé, followed by another in 1962. They then assembled one of the greatest teams ever to win the 1970 tournament, claimed a fourth title with a more pragmatic style in 1994 and returned to their traditional attacking identity in 2002 to lift their fifth trophy.

Their most memorable triumph came in Mexico in 1970, where they won all six matches. A team featuring five legendary No. 10s in Pelé, Jairzinho, Tostão, Rivellino and Gérson produced unforgettable soccer before sealing the title with a 4-1 victory over Italy in the final.

Other World Cup performances

With a nation that has won the tournament so many times, it is difficult to focus on anything other than its titles. Pelé remains the benchmark after helping Brazil win three World Cups, including back-to-back triumphs in 1958 and 1962, a feat no country has repeated since.

Dunga was the captain of the team (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The title that least reflected Brazil’s traditional style came in 1994, when a more defensive team captained by Dunga relied on the brilliance of Romário and Bebeto in attack. The tournament is best remembered for Roberto Baggio’s missed penalty in the final shootout, which handed Brazil their fourth World Cup.

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There was not a long wait before another triumph arrived in 2002, when Ronaldo enjoyed the perfect redemption after the disappointment of the previous edition. Alongside legends such as Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, Brazil defeated Germany 2-0 in the final and became champions after winning all seven matches.

The lost final

Brazil’s World Cup history has been defined far more by victories than defeats, but they have still experienced heartbreak. Their only defeat in a World Cup final came in 1998, when Zinedine Zidane inspired France to a convincing 3-0 victory.

They also finished as runners-up in 1950 in one of the most famous matches in soccer history. Albeit it was not officially a final because the tournament used a final group stage, Brazil lost 2-1 to Uruguay in the decisive match at the Maracanã, a result forever remembered as the “Maracanazo.”

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