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Has Spain ever won a World Cup? History, records, and best finishes

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Spain players pose for a team photograph
© Getty ImagesSpain players pose for a team photograph

Spain arrived at the 2026 World Cup carrying huge expectations, with Luis de la Fuente’s squad widely regarded as one of the strongest in the tournament. As supporters dream of another memorable campaign, many are looking back at the national team’s remarkable history to understand whether La Roja has managed to conquer soccer’s biggest stage and what its greatest achievements have been.

The current squad blends experienced stars with exciting young talent, giving the national team genuine belief that another deep World Cup run is possible. While the focus is firmly on the future, Spain’s past offers plenty of memorable moments that continue to shape its identity on the global stage.

Has Spain lifted the World Cup trophy?

Spain has won the World Cup once, lifting the famous trophy during the 2010 tournament in South Africa. After years of falling short despite possessing world-class players, the national team finally reached the summit under manager Vicente del Bosque.

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Andres Iniesta of Spain lifts the World Cup trophy

The final against the Netherlands was decided dramatically, with Andres Iniesta scoring the winning goal in the 116th minute of extra time to secure a 1-0 victory. That unforgettable strike remains one of the most iconic moments in Spanish soccer history and completed one of the greatest eras any national team has ever enjoyed.

Stage ReachedNumber of TimesYears
Champions1 time2010
Fourth Place1 time1950
Quarter-finals4 times1934, 1986, 1994, 2002
Round of 164 times1990, 2006, 2018, 2022
Group Stage5 times1962, 1966, 1978, 1998, 2014
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The triumph came between Spain’s victories at Euro 2008 and Euro 2012, allowing the country to become the first men’s national team to win three consecutive major international tournaments. Goalkeeper Iker Casillas also played a decisive role throughout the competition, conceding only two goals on the way to lifting the trophy.

Spain’s World Cup history before the breakthrough

Before 2010, Spain regularly entered tournaments with high expectations but struggled to translate its talent into World Cup success. Despite producing outstanding players over several generations, the national team repeatedly fell short in the knockout rounds.

The closest Spain came before its title-winning campaign was a fourth-place finish in 1950, while the team also reached the quarter-finals on several occasions, including in 1934, 1986, 1994 and 2002. Those performances highlighted Spain’s consistency, but the ultimate prize always remained just out of reach.

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Spain team group taken before FIFA World Cup 2002 game

Following the historic 2010 success, the Spaniards have found it difficult to reproduce the same dominance at the World Cup. They suffered a shock group-stage elimination in 2014 while defending their title before exiting in the Round of 16 in both 2018 and 2022.

Those disappointing campaigns contrasted sharply with the team’s continued success at European level. Winning Euro 2024 under Luis de la Fuente restored confidence and reinforced Spain’s reputation as one of the world’s elite soccer nations heading into the 2026 tournament.

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StatisticSpain Men’s World Cup Record
Appearances17 (1934, 1950, 1962, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)
Matches Played70 (through the 2026 group stage)
Wins / Draws / Losses33 Wins / 18 Draws / 19 Losses
Goals For / Goals Against113 Goals Scored / 75 Goals Conceded (through the 2026 group stage)
Maiden World Cup GoalJose Iraragorri (1934 vs. Brazil)
Biggest World Cup Win7-0 vs. Costa Rica (2022)

Records and notable achievements

Spain’s World Cup history features several impressive milestones beyond its famous triumph. David Villa remains the country’s all-time leading World Cup scorer with nine goals, while Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos share the record for the most World Cup appearances by a Spanish player.

spain world cup

Sergio Ramos, Xavi Hernandez, Pedro Rodriguez, Carles Puyol, Fernando Llorente and Fernando Torres celebrate with the World Cup trophy

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The national team has now appeared at 17 World Cups, qualifying consistently over the past several decades. Spain also became the first European nation to win a World Cup held outside Europe when it claimed the title in South Africa.

Another unique accomplishment came during the 2010 tournament, as Spain became the only team in men’s World Cup history to lose its opening group match and still win the competition.

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