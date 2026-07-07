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Scaloni breaks down in tears after Argentina’s epic comeback against Egypt: ‘What a group of players!’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina, sings the national anthem.
© Elsa/Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina, sings the national anthem.

Although Argentina arrived as clear favorites, they struggled to defeat Egypt. After conceding two goals, they looked completely lost on the pitch. Nevertheless, they managed to come from behind by making important tactical adjustments. In heroic fashion, Enzo Fernández scored the winning goal after a pinpoint pass from Lautaro Martínez. After the victory, head coach Lionel Scaloni broke down in tears, praising his roster.

What a group of players! That’s it, I have to go,” Scaloni revealed while in tears after Argentina’s victory. Adding after the match, assistant coach Ramón Ayala said: “My soul is coming back into my body. We have to thank the boys. They never get tired, they always give more, they are capable of doing these things. They were hurting, but they knew. We have to leave with our heads held high. An incredible group.”

Unlike previous editions, Argentina have achieved something very important: They know how to control the game, but they also know how to suffer. In closely contested matches, they know how to endure and come from behind. It is not only a result of the players’ individual talent, but also of Scaloni. By making hard work a requirement, he has managed to get every player to give 100%, something that makes the difference in the key moments.

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Without being a dominant national team, Argentina have already secured their place in the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner between Switzerland and Colombia. Despite their victory, Lionel Scaloni will need to make significant defensive adjustments, as his team have conceded four goals in their last two matches. Nevertheless, Scaloni once again proves that he is one of the most influential figures in the history of the national team.

Players of Argentina applaud fans after the team&#039;s 3-2 victory.

Players of Argentina applaud fans after the team’s 3-2 victory.

Lionel Scaloni makes history again with Argentina at World Cup

After winning the 2022 World Cup, many believed Lionel Scaloni had reached the peak of his career with Argentina. Nevertheless, he managed to lead a rebuild of the roster, guiding them to the 2024 Copa América title. Far from easing the pressure in the current edition of the tournament, head coach made World Cup history once again after the comeback against Egypt.

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Who, when and where will Argentina play in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals?

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Who, when and where will Argentina play in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals?

According to MisterChip, via X, formerly Twitter, Scaloni’s Argentina are the first national team to come back from a two-goal deficit in a World Cup knockout match. The only team to achieve something similar were the Netherlands in the 2014 edition, but they only came back from a one-goal deficit. With this in mind, they appear destined to add another chapter to their history in the sport, once again establishing as contenders.

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