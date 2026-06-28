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What is Canada’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs South Africa?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Jonathan David of Canada looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
© Francois Nel/Getty ImagesJonathan David of Canada looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Under Jesse Marsch, Canada have made an impact at the 2026 World Cup, securing their place in the knockout stage. Although they are coming off a defeat to Switzerland, they secured qualification as the runners-up, surprising everyone with their attacking style of play. Before facing South Africa in the Round of 32, they have dropped a few positions in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Canada are ranked 32nd place with 1,551.07 points. They have dropped two positions in the ranking after their loss to Switzerland. In recent years, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing compared to their 122nd position in August-October 2014. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 26th in September of 2025.

Even though they are not at the best moment of their career, Canada remain better positioned than South Africa. Hugo Broos’ team are ranked 56th in the FIFA Rankings, gaining positions but still far behind their opponents. This reflects a clear reality in favor of Jesse Marsch’s team: they have a more complete and attacking squad than their rivals, arriving as the clear favorites to advance to the Round of 16.

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Canada could look to maintain their style of play against South Africa: possession dominance and vertical possession. With this, they would create chances consistently, looking for spaces in the opposition’s resolute defense. However, Jesse Marsch’s team need to be solid defensively, as Hugo Broos’ team could be dangerous on the counterattack or take advantage of their aerial game.

larin canada world cup

Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s first goal

Canada aim to make history at the 2026 World Cup

Throughout their history, Canada have played in three World Cup editions: 1986, 2022, and the current 2026 tournament. However, this is the first time they have secured their place in the knockout stage, reaching the Round of 32. After their improvement in recent years, Jesse Marsch could lead the national team to make history in the tournament, as they have a golden opportunity to reach the Round of 16 for the first time in their history.

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How to watch South Africa vs Canada match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

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How to watch South Africa vs Canada match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

As a well-balanced team, Canada enter as the favorites to defeat South Africa. To do so, Jonathan David and Cyle Larin need to deliver their best goalscoring form, creating spaces in the defense. Likewise, Luc De Fougerolles and Derek Cornelius need to counter South Africa’s aerial threat, as that is where they can cause the most damage.

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