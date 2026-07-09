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Eden Hazard makes an interesting comparison with Lamine Yamal: ‘He reminds me a little of when I started playing’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Eden Hazard of Belgium and Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain.
© Clive Mason/Lars Baron/Getty ImagesEden Hazard of Belgium and Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain.

After becoming Barcelona’s cornerstone, Lamine Yamal arrived at the 2026 World Cup as one of the biggest stars. While physical issues prevented him from shining in the opening matches, he now appears to be getting closer to his best form. Impressed by his talent, Eden Hazard drew an interesting comparison between his own professional career and the 18-year-old star, revealing what he needs to shine at the 2026 World Cup.

Lamine Yamal reminds me a little of when I started playing. I was about the same age, and everyone had great expectations of me. But, ultimately, if he enjoys himself on the pitch the way only he knows how, I’m convinced he’ll have a great World Cup. He’s the kind of player people love to watch. That’s what soccer is all about: Enjoying yourself and making people dream, Eden Hazard revealed, via Marca.

Even though the final years of Eden Hazard’s career were affected by injuries and a decline in form, the Belgian established as one of the Premier League’s best players for several years. Scoring 110 goals and providing 88 assists, he cemented his place among Chelsea’s greatest players. Like Lamine Yamal, he operated from the wing before cutting inside, combining exceptional dribbling ability with a strong goalscoring threat.

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Lamine Yamal already has nearly half the goals and more than half the assists that Hazard achieved in all his years at Chelsea. In 151 games, he has scored 49 goals and has provided 52 assists. Although Eden played as a left winger and Yamal plays as a right winger, their style of play is quite similar, as they have a lot of impact in the inside game. The 18-year-old star could be destined to surpass the legacy of the Belgian legend.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates scoring a goal.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates scoring a goal.

Lamine Yamal has yet to make an impact at the 2026 World Cup

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, and Kylian Mbappé have established as the tournament’s standout players, excelling in front of goal. Although Lamine Yamal was expected to make a huge impact, he has not even been Spain’s main player, with Mikel Oyarzabal taking on that role instead. With only a few matches remaining, the 18-year-old star has scored just one goal in the tournament.

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Lamine Yamal praises Lionel Messi’s 2026 World Cup performances: ‘Nobody expected him to be performing at such a high level’

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Lamine Yamal praises Lionel Messi’s 2026 World Cup performances: ‘Nobody expected him to be performing at such a high level’

After suffering a significant injury, Lamine missed Spain’s opening match and has gradually been regaining his physical condition. Having gone largely unnoticed over the last three matches, he now has his best opportunity to turn things around by scoring and shining creatively against Belgium in the quarterfinals. While it appears unlikely that he will finish as the tournament’s top scorer, he can still lead his national team to the World Cup title.

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