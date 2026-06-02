Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr’s spending power revealed as salary figures surpass Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid and Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be at the center of one of soccer’s most ambitious projects, while Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema represent two other global superstars competing at the highest level. Recent financial figures have now highlighted just how much muscle Al-Nassr possesses behind the scenes, placing the Saudi club in a remarkable position compared to some of the world’s biggest teams.

The latest wage rankings have sparked discussion across world soccer, with Al-Nassr emerging at the top of a list that includes European giants and Saudi Pro League rivals. The figures offer a glimpse into the scale of investment that has transformed the league over the past few years.

The Saudi Pro League‘s rise has been fueled by major investment and a determination to attract some of the biggest names in the sport. Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in Riyadh was the catalyst that accelerated the league’s global profile, encouraging several other elite players to follow.

Since then, clubs across Saudi Arabia have competed aggressively for talent. High-profile signings have included Ballon d’Or winners, Champions League stars, and established international players, creating a league that increasingly rivals Europe’s biggest competitions in financial terms. Recent salary data compiled by Capology illustrates just how dramatic that growth has become.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

Al-Nassr sits at the top of the global ranking

According to the latest figures shared by Capology, Al-Nassr currently possesses the highest wage bill in world soccer, ahead of clubs from England, Spain, Germany, and France. The report estimates that Al-Nassr’s total annual wage commitment is approximately $508 million, comprising roughly $423 million in fixed salaries and an additional $85 million in performance-related bonuses.

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Those numbers place the Riyadh club ahead of many traditional soccer powerhouses and underline the financial strength that has supported its recruitment strategy in recent seasons. The figures also reveal that Al-Hilal ranks third globally, with an estimated wage bill of $452 million, while Al-Ahli ranks 13th and Al-Ittihad 24th in the worldwide standings.

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While the Knight of Najd’s spending is spread across its squad, Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract remains one of the biggest factors behind the club’s position at the top of the rankings. The Portuguese superstar reportedly earns a salary package worth more than $235 million annually, making him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

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His arrival not only elevated Al-Nassr’s sporting ambitions but also increased commercial revenues, sponsorship opportunities, and international visibility. As a result, the club has become one of the most recognizable brands in world soccer, attracting global attention far beyond Saudi Arabia.

How the figures compare to Mbappe and Benzema

The financial rankings also create an interesting comparison with clubs featuring other superstar names. Despite Kylian Mbappe’s presence, Real Madrid‘s overall wage structure remains below Al-Nassr’s estimated salary expenditure. The Spanish giant continues to operate with a more traditional salary model despite possessing one of the most talented squads in Europe.

Kylian Mbappe (L) and Karim Benzema (R) of Real Madrid.

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Similarly, Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal trails Al-Nassr in total wage spending, even though it remains among the highest-paying clubs in world soccer. The comparison highlights the scale of Al-Nassr’s commitment to assembling a squad capable of competing for every major trophy available.

Reports suggest that the Saudi Pro League’s combined wage bill now exceeds $1.2 billion annually, placing it among the most financially powerful competitions anywhere in soccer. According to Capology‘s estimates, several Saudi clubs now rank alongside or ahead of European heavyweights such as Manchester City and Bayern Munich in terms of player salaries.