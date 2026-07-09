Who, when and where will France play in the 2026 World Cup semifinals?

One of the four semifinalists at the 2026 World Cup has been decided after France beat Morocco 2-0 in a rematch from the previous edition to continue their run in the tournament. Their next challenge puts them in front of the winner of the match between Spain and Belgium.

This semifinal is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET. The winner will move within one victory of lifting the trophy.

The match will be played at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With a capacity of 80,000 spectators, it will host its final match of the competition after Spain beat Portugal there a few days earlier.

France’s campaign

France have enjoyed a perfect tournament so far after winning every match. They opened Group I with a 3-1 victory over Senegal, followed it with a 3-0 win against Iraq and completed the group stage with a 4-1 victory over Norway.

Mbappé scored the first goal (Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Their dominance continued in the knockout stage, where they beat Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32 before edging Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals in which they beat Morocco in a clear way with goals from Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.

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The next rival

If France beat the winner of the match between Spain and Belgium, they will advance to the final, where the opponent can be England, Norway, Argentina or Switzerland, depending on who emerges from the other side of the bracket.