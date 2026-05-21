How Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr win, draw, or loss vs Damac could affect the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League title race

Cristiano Ronaldo will walk onto the pitch at Al-Awwal Park knowing the entire Saudi Pro League season hangs in the balance. After months of twists, late drama, and pressure-filled nights, Al-Nassr enters the final matchday sitting top of the table with 83 points, while Al-Hilal remains right behind on 81, ahead of its simultaneous clash against Al-Fayha.

The title race has become one of the most dramatic finishes in recent Saudi Pro League history. Al-Nassr controls its destiny, but the margin for error has disappeared completely after recent dropped points and the painful late equalizer conceded against Al-Hilal in the Riyadh derby.

The 2025-26 campaign has tested Al-Nassr emotionally from start to finish. Jorge Jesus’ side looked ready to celebrate the title last week before Bento’s stoppage-time own goal denied the club victory in a tense derby draw against Al-Hilal. Just days later, the disappointment deepened with a 1-0 defeat to Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final, increasing the pressure surrounding the final league fixture.

That result left Ronaldo and his teammates with one last opportunity to turn the season into a success. Despite the recent setbacks, the numbers still favor Al-Nassr. The club has recorded 27 wins, two draws, and only four defeats, scoring 87 goals while conceding just 27 across 33 league matches.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal has continued to apply pressure without losing ground. The defending challenger has collected 81 points and remained unbeaten through 33 games, setting up a dramatic finish with both title contenders playing at the same time on Matchday 34.

What happens if Al-Nassr wins against Damac?

This is the simplest scenario in the title race. If Al-Nassr defeats Damac, the club officially becomes the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League champion regardless of Al-Hilal’s result against Al-Fayha. A victory would move Al-Nassr to 86 points, putting the trophy beyond the reach of every rival.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

It would also secure Cristiano Ronaldo’s first Saudi Pro League title since arriving in the Middle East. The atmosphere inside Al-Awwal Park is expected to be electric if the team gets the job done. Al-Nassr has already gone unbeaten in its last nine home league matches, winning eight of those games.

What happens if Al-Nassr draws against Damac?

A draw would open the door for chaos across Riyadh. If Al-Nassr finishes level against Damac and Al-Hilal defeats Al-Fayha, both clubs would end the season tied on 84 points. Under Saudi Pro League regulations, the first tiebreaker is head-to-head record rather than goal difference.

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Because Al-Hilal holds the advantage in the derby meetings across the season, Al-Hilal would overtake Al-Nassr and win the title. However, if Karim Benzema’s side also drops points by drawing or losing against Al-Fayha, Al-Nassr would remain champion.

Ruben Neves looks on following the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

That possibility means fans will likely spend the evening following events in both stadiums simultaneously. The tension surrounding this scenario explains why the late equalizer against Al-Hilal last week felt so devastating for Jorge Jesus’ side.

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What happens if Al-Nassr loses against Damac?

A defeat would create the most dangerous situation for Ronaldo and his teammates. If Al-Nassr loses and Al-Hilal beats Al-Fayha, the title slips away immediately. In that case, Al-Hilal would finish on 84 points while Al-Nassr would stay on 83.

Jorge Jesus, Head Coach of Al Nassr, looks on after defeat in the AFC Champions League 2 Final between Al Nassr and Gamba Osaka

Months of dominance at the top of the table would disappear on the final night of the season. If Al-Hilal also fails to win, Al-Nassr could still survive the scare and secure the championship despite defeat. But relying on help from another stadium is the last thing Jorge Jesus wants after leading the table for so much of the campaign.

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