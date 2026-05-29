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Cristiano Ronaldo on rival watch as Karim Benzema emerges as key figure in Al-Hilal’s decision on Darwin Nunez’s future

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Darwin Nunez (left), Cristiano Ronaldo (center), and Karim Benzema (right)
© Getty ImagesDarwin Nunez (left), Cristiano Ronaldo (center), and Karim Benzema (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s biggest domestic rival could soon undergo another significant squad change following a dramatic developmentinvolving Karim Benzema and his teammate, Darwin Nunez. While Al-Hilal continues planning for next season, uncertainty has surrounded the Uruguayan striker for months, and recent reports suggest the club has now reached a decisive stage regarding his future.

The situation has attracted attention across Saudi soccer, especially given the role that Darwin Nunez once appeared destined to play in the club’s long-term project. Less than a year after arriving from Liverpool, the striker’s Saudi Arabian adventure now appears to be approaching an unexpected conclusion.

When the Blue Waves signed Nunez from Liverpool in 2025, expectations were high. The Uruguayan arrived with a strong reputation after several productive seasons in European soccer and was expected to become a central figure in the club’s attack.

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The transfer reportedly cost around $62 million, while the striker was rewarded with a lucrative contract. Al-Hilal believed it had secured a player entering the prime years of his career. However, things never unfolded as planned. Although he showed flashes of his quality, he struggled to fully establish himself within the squad.

nunez al hilal

Darwin Nunez of Al Hilal celebrates after scoring

Questions regarding consistency followed him from England to Saudi Arabia, and competition for places became increasingly fierce as the season progressed. Despite registering six goals and four assists in 16 league appearances, he never became an undisputed starter.

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Karim Benzema’s arrival changed everything

The turning point arrived during the winter transfer window. Al-Hilal completed the signing of Karim Benzema, a move that immediately created a difficult problem for the club. Saudi Pro League regulations limit the number of foreign players who can be registered, forcing management into a major decision.

Ultimately, Nunez became the casualty. Reports indicate that the striker lost his registration spot to accommodate Benzema’s arrival. As a result, he found himself frozen out of first-team action despite remaining under contract. The decision left him unable to feature in league matches and dramatically altered the trajectory of his season.

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Since February, Nunez has not played a competitive match. While he reportedly maintained a professional attitude and continued training, the lack of playing time began to create wider consequences. His standing within the Uruguay national team also suffered as national team coach Marcelo Bielsa increasingly prioritized players competing regularly at club level.

For a player hoping to feature prominently at the 2026 World Cup, the situation became increasingly concerning. The longer he remained on the sidelines, the greater the risk that both his international role and market value would decline.

Al-Hilal reaches its decision

The uncertainty surrounding Nunez’s future has now reportedly reached a conclusion. According to Okaz, Darwin Nunez is expected to become Al-Hilal’s first summer departure. The reports indicate that the striker and the Saudi side have agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent, allowing him to leave as a free agent this summer. That outcome represents a remarkable turnaround, considering the significant investment the club made less than 12 months ago.

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The decision appears to have been driven by a combination of factors, including the registration complications caused by Benzema’s arrival, limited opportunities, and the player’s desire to revive his career elsewhere. With his expected departure drawing closer, speculation regarding his next destination has already intensified.

Darwin Nunez of Uruguay during the international friendly match.

Darwin Nunez of Uruguay during the international friendly match.

Several clubs reportedly continue to believe in the striker’s potential despite his difficult spell in Saudi Arabia. His physical attributes, pace, and proven goal-scoring record remain attractive to teams seeking attacking reinforcements. The Mirror previously reported that Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Chelsea are monitoring the situation closely.

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