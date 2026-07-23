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‘It wasn’t the match we all expected,’ Argentina legend Mario Kempes analyzes World Cup loss to Spain

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Kempes commented on the final
© Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Global CitizenKempes commented on the final

Mario Kempes has analyzed Argentina‘s performance in the 2026 World Cup final against Spain, admitting that the team did not produce the performance that many expected while defending the players from claims that they failed to compete.

Kempes said: “I want to tell you something quickly. You know what it meant to me to put on the Argentina jersey: there is nothing greater that can happen to a player than representing his country. And I was lucky enough to have that opportunity. I’m not going to lie, it wasn’t the game we all expected.”

The Argentina legend knows what it means to represent the national team after winning the competition in 1978 as the tournament’s top scorer with six goals, including two in the 3-1 victory over the Netherlands in the final.

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Kempes on Argentina’s performance

The World Cup winner acknowledged that Argentina fell short of the level it had shown earlier in the tournament, but said that such fluctuations are part of soccer and that the team must now move forward.

For the former striker, it was also essential to reject claims suggesting that Argentina did not compete in the final, arguing that a team can have a poor performance without its commitment being questioned.

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Kempes said: “It was clear that the team was not at the level of the previous three. And that happens in soccer: there are better days and worse days. I’ve experienced it many times. A team dropping its level in a game is not the same as a team that doesn’t compete. Those versions going around out there without any evidence don’t do anyone any good.”

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Kempes asks for criticism to be based on facts

The former player asked supporters and the media not to amplify claims that have no basis. Kempes said: “I ask that, if we want to be demanding of the team, let’s do it properly, but let’s not echo every unfounded thing that circulates. This jersey is respected in good times and bad, so let’s go, Argentina forever.”

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