Robert Lewandowski explains the reason behind Lamine Yamal’s 2026 World Cup inconsistent performances

After establishing as one of Barcelona’s best players, Lamine Yamal seemed to arrive at the 2026 World Cup ready to compete to be the tournament’s top scorer. While he shined collectively, he did not have his best tournament in front of goal. In response, Robert Lewandowski explained the reason behind the inconsistent performances of the 19-year-old star, highlighting a key aspect that has not been taken into account.

“Honestly, no, we didn’t [see his best this tournament]. The best performance, the best Lamine for me, of course, wasn’t the last season, but two seasons ago… He came to the World Cup after injury and he didn’t play for like eight weeks so it’s tough if you don’t play eight weeks and you have to start playing in the World Cup, then you don’t have time for the training just from game to game,” Lewandowski said, via ESPN.

After suffering a muscle tear, Lamine Yamal arrived at the 2026 World Cup far from fully fit. In fact, head coach Luis de la Fuente did not use him in the opening match, as he missed the game against Cape Verde. As the tournament progressed, he gradually regained his fluency in play. However, he was unable to impose his goalscoring ability.

Robert Lewandowski’s words are not a direct criticism of Lamine. Instead, the veteran striker points to the lack of continuity after the injury as the main cause. Amid the criticism, the 19-year-old star remained irreplaceable at the 2026 World Cup, playing a key role in the team’s collective play. In addition, teammates such as Unai Simón and Rodri Hernández praised his work on the field.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates scoring a goal.

Lamine Yamal’s impact goes beyond the scoring side

Throughout his career, Lamine Yamal has surprised the soccer world with his goalscoring ability. As a fast, skillful winger, he has been the centerpiece of Barcelona over the last two seasons. By failing to translate that impact to Spain, he is being heavily criticized by the fans. However, the 19-year-old star has shown that his impact goes far beyond the goalscoring aspect.

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As the team’s most decisive player on the ball, both Spain and Barcelona build their play around him. Therefore, he often attracts defenders and creates space for his teammates. In addition, he has excelled in the creative aspect, delivering key passes that allow his teammates to shine. Whether he scores or not, he always contributes collectively, making him the most dangerous player with or without the ball.

At just 19 years old, Lamine Yamal still has many things to improve in his professional career. Not only will enhancing his goalscoring ability be key, but also managing his runs to preserve his physical condition. As a key player for both Spain and Barcelona, he is expected to be the focal point of UEFA Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup, silencing the critics of his performances at the international level.