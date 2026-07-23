Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Robert Lewandowski explains the reason behind Lamine Yamal’s 2026 World Cup inconsistent performances

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal with teammate Lamine Yamal.
© Judit Cartiel/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal with teammate Lamine Yamal.

After establishing as one of Barcelona’s best players, Lamine Yamal seemed to arrive at the 2026 World Cup ready to compete to be the tournament’s top scorer. While he shined collectively, he did not have his best tournament in front of goal. In response, Robert Lewandowski explained the reason behind the inconsistent performances of the 19-year-old star, highlighting a key aspect that has not been taken into account.

“Honestly, no, we didn’t [see his best this tournament]. The best performance, the best Lamine for me, of course, wasn’t the last season, but two seasons ago… He came to the World Cup after injury and he didn’t play for like eight weeks so it’s tough if you don’t play eight weeks and you have to start playing in the World Cup, then you don’t have time for the training just from game to game,” Lewandowski said, via ESPN.

After suffering a muscle tear, Lamine Yamal arrived at the 2026 World Cup far from fully fit. In fact, head coach Luis de la Fuente did not use him in the opening match, as he missed the game against Cape Verde. As the tournament progressed, he gradually regained his fluency in play. However, he was unable to impose his goalscoring ability.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Robert Lewandowski’s words are not a direct criticism of Lamine. Instead, the veteran striker points to the lack of continuity after the injury as the main cause. Amid the criticism, the 19-year-old star remained irreplaceable at the 2026 World Cup, playing a key role in the team’s collective play. In addition, teammates such as Unai Simón and Rodri Hernández praised his work on the field.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates scoring a goal.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates scoring a goal.

Lamine Yamal’s impact goes beyond the scoring side

Throughout his career, Lamine Yamal has surprised the soccer world with his goalscoring ability. As a fast, skillful winger, he has been the centerpiece of Barcelona over the last two seasons. By failing to translate that impact to Spain, he is being heavily criticized by the fans. However, the 19-year-old star has shown that his impact goes far beyond the goalscoring aspect.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi’s touching message left Lamine Yamal with treasured memory beyond 2026 World Cup trophy

see also

Lionel Messi’s touching message left Lamine Yamal with treasured memory beyond 2026 World Cup trophy

As the team’s most decisive player on the ball, both Spain and Barcelona build their play around him. Therefore, he often attracts defenders and creates space for his teammates. In addition, he has excelled in the creative aspect, delivering key passes that allow his teammates to shine. Whether he scores or not, he always contributes collectively, making him the most dangerous player with or without the ball.

At just 19 years old, Lamine Yamal still has many things to improve in his professional career. Not only will enhancing his goalscoring ability be key, but also managing his runs to preserve his physical condition. As a key player for both Spain and Barcelona, he is expected to be the focal point of UEFA Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup, silencing the critics of his performances at the international level.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Robert Lewandowski makes blunt claim about Lamine Yamal: ‘We didn’t see his best version in the World Cup’

Robert Lewandowski makes blunt claim about Lamine Yamal: ‘We didn’t see his best version in the World Cup’

Lamine Yamal made history by becoming one of the youngest players to ever win a World Cup during Spain's triumphant 2026 campaign. However, his former FC Barcelona teammate—and current Chicago Fire forward—Robert Lewandowski offered a candid assessment of the 19-year-old star: "We didn't see his best version in the World Cup." In an interview with […]

Robert Lewandowski set for MLS debut: Confirmed lineups for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire

Robert Lewandowski set for MLS debut: Confirmed lineups for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire

Despite having the top scorer of the 2026 MLS season, Chicago Fire decided to make Robert Lewandowski their new star. Ahead of today's match against Inter Miami, fans are closely watching his status, hoping for his debut.

Lionel Messi to miss reunion with Robert Lewandowski in Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire MLS clash

Lionel Messi to miss reunion with Robert Lewandowski in Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire MLS clash

While Robert Lewandowski is set to make his debut with the Chicago Fire against Inter Miami on Wednesday, a reunion with Lionel Messi on the MLS won't be possible just yet.

Why Robert Lewandowski is missing the 2026 World Cup

Why Robert Lewandowski is missing the 2026 World Cup

Among the important names missing the 2026 World Cup is Robert Lewandowski, who is not going to be part of the competition.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo