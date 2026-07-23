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Lionel Messi’s touching message left Lamine Yamal with treasured memory beyond 2026 World Cup trophy

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain is congratulated by Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal #19 of Spain is congratulated by Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final delivered one of the most memorable moments in football history, and it involved both Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal long after the final whistle had blown. While Spain celebrated a dramatic victory over Argentina, a brief exchange between two Barcelona-linked stars captured the attention of supporters around the world and quickly became one of the defining images of the tournament.

The final itself represented more than a battle between two national teams. It was also seen as a symbolic meeting between generations, with Messi, widely regarded as one of football’s greatest players, sharing the stage with Yamal, the teenage sensation many believe could shape the sport’s future for years to come.

Spain secured its second FIFA World Cup title by defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time at New York New Jersey Stadium. The victory ended Argentina’s hopes of becoming back-to-back world champions and denied Messi what could have been the perfect ending to his World Cup journey.

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The match was fiercely contested and remained scoreless throughout regulation time. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez produced a series of outstanding saves to keep his team alive before Ferran Torres eventually found the breakthrough in extra time.

When the final whistle arrived, emotions spilled over across the pitch. Some players became involved in heated confrontations, while others shared moments of respect and admiration with their opponents. Among those scenes, one interaction stood above the rest.

Messi and Yamal share special moment

As Argentina processed the disappointment of defeat, cameras captured Messi embracing Yamal on the field. The Argentine legend appeared to speak directly to the young Spaniard before the pair exchanged a heartfelt hug.

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At first, nobody knew exactly what had been said between them. The brief conversation immediately sparked curiosity because of the significance of the occasion and the status of the two players involved. A few days later, Yamal finally revealed the content of the exchange.

The message that meant everything

According to Yamal, Messi offered encouragement rather than dwelling on his own disappointment. “He told me to keep going my way and that the future belongs to our generation.” The Barcelona star admitted the words carried enormous emotional weight. “Those words mean as much to me as the gold medal around my neck.”

For a teenager who had just become a world champion, that statement highlighted the importance of receiving recognition from a player he has admired throughout his life. Yamal also made it clear how highly he regards the Argentine icon. “He’s someone I’ve always admired. At the end of the match, I showed him my respect.”

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