Cristiano Ronaldo rewrites World Cup history with two record-breaking feats against Croatia

Cristiano Ronaldo added two more entries to the World Cup record books during Portugal’s dramatic 2-1 win over Croatia in the Round of 32, cementing his place as one of the most decorated players in the tournament’s history at the age of 41.

The forward was a key figure in the match, scoring Portugal‘s equalizer exactly when his team needed it most. Beyond helping his side complete a big comeback, the goal also allowed him to continue making history.

At 41 years and 147 days old, Ronaldo became the oldest player to ever score in a World Cup knockout-stage match, converting the second-half penalty that leveled the score at 1-1 and set up Portugal’s late comeback.

The mark comfortably surpasses the previous record holders: his former Portugal teammate Pepe, who was 39 when he last found the net in a knockout match, and Cameroon legend Roger Milla, who was 38.

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Another longevity record

Ronaldo’s outstanding performance also earned him Player of the Match honors, making him the oldest player ever named MVP of a World Cup knockout-stage match.

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see also Why did Cristiano Ronaldo wear Portugal’s No. 21 jersey and get emotional after the win over Croatia?

The gap here is even larger than his scoring record. The previous oldest recipients of the award in a knockout match were France’s Olivier Giroud, who was 36, and Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who was 35 — meaning Ronaldo broke the mark by several years rather than by a matter of months.

Ronaldo wants to complete his trophy cabinet

After securing an important win in the Round of 32, Cristiano Ronaldo remains firmly on track toward the one title that has eluded him throughout his entire career.

Having already tasted success at the UEFA Euro and the UEFA Nations League, the World Cup is the only trophy still missing from Ronaldo’s collection with Portugal. To keep that dream alive, they’ll have to get past a tough test against Spain on Monday, July 6, at Dallas Stadium, in what promises to be one of the tournament’s best game.

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