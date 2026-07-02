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Portugal vs Spain: Date, kickoff time and venue for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 clash

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal and Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain.
© Mattia Ozbot & Carl Recine/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal and Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain.

Portugal and Spain both advanced through the Round of 32 on Thursday, booking their spots in the next round and setting up a blockbuster Round of 16 showdown in the 2026 World Cup. The date, kickoff time, and venue for the Iberian derby have already been confirmed.

Spain opened Thursday’s action against Austria in another all-European matchup, controlling the game from start to finish. Mikel Oyarzabal broke the deadlock in the 36th minute, Pedro Porro netted his first international goal in the 66th, and Oyarzabal added a second in the 89th to complete a commanding 3-0 victory.

Portugal followed with a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over Croatia, with Cristiano Ronaldo playing a central role by equalizing from the penalty spot. Goncalo Ramos then headed in the winner, and despite a stoppage-time Croatia goal being ruled out, the Selecao held on to advance.

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When and where will Portugal and Spain clash in the Round of 16?

Portugal and Spain will meet next Monday, July 7, at 3:00 PM ET, in what figures to be one of the most compelling matches of the entire tournament. Both sides are considered legitimate contenders for the title, though one of them will be heading home before the quarterfinals.

Goncalo Ramos #9 of Portugal celebrating.

Goncalo Ramos #9 of Portugal celebrating.

The two nations met in the UEFA Nations League final in 2025, with Portugal claiming the trophy. This rematch comes on a much bigger stage, evoking memories of their iconic 3-3 group-stage draw at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2026 World Cup will be his ‘last dance’ with Portugal, but 1,000-goal dream remains alive, says sister Katia

Which stadium will host Portugal vs Spain?

The venue for the match is AT&T Stadium in Dallas, which FIFA has officially designated as Dallas Stadium throughout the tournament due to its strict naming rights policy. The facility has already hosted seven World Cup matches and will hold one more after this clash, a semifinal.

Home of the Dallas Cowboys, the stadium is expected to welcome up to 70,649 fans for what shapes up as one of the most anticipated games of the tournament, a rematch of last year’s Nations League final, this time with a World Cup quarterfinal berth on the line.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates Portugal’s World Cup victory over Croatia to Diogo Jota in emotional message

Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates Portugal’s World Cup victory over Croatia to Diogo Jota in emotional message

Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated Portugal's win in the 2026 World Cup against Croatia to Diogo Jota in a heartfelt message.

Cristiano Ronaldo rewrites World Cup history with two record-breaking feats against Croatia

Cristiano Ronaldo rewrites World Cup history with two record-breaking feats against Croatia

Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to a big 2-1 comeback win over Croatia, and achieved two impressive records in World Cup history.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo wear Portugal’s No. 21 jersey and get emotional after the win over Croatia?

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo wear Portugal’s No. 21 jersey and get emotional after the win over Croatia?

Cristiano Ronaldo wore the No. 21 jersey during the post-match celebration in tribute to Diogo Jota.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores penalty to make it 1-1 for Portugal against Croatia in Round of 32 clash

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores penalty to make it 1-1 for Portugal against Croatia in Round of 32 clash

In a moment of need in the Round of 32 clash, Cristiano Ronaldo gave some oxygen to Portugal against Croatia in the 2026 World Cup by converting an equalizing goal via penalty.

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