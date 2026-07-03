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Who, when and where will Switzerland play in the Round of 16?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Breel Embolo #7 of Switzerland celebrates a goal vs Algeria.
© Getty ImagesBreel Embolo #7 of Switzerland celebrates a goal vs Algeria.

The Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup is coming to its conclusion, and Switzerland managed to secure a place among the tournament’s best 16 teams after defeating Algeria 2-0 at Vancouver Stadium.

Switzerland grabbed an early advantage, breaking through in the 10th minute when Breel Embolo got on the end of a well-worked move to fire the Swiss in front, continuing his strong tournament form as the team’s top scorer.

The Europeans put the result beyond doubt through Dan Ndoye, who capitalized on a shaky Algerian clearance to collect the loose ball just outside the box and thread a low strike into the far corner, sealing the win just as the second half began.

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With the win, Murat Yakin’s men keep their bid alive to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1954, when Switzerland made the last eight on home soil.

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Switzerland’s Round of 16 rival and venue

Switzerland will stay in Vancouver for their Round of 16 match, facing the winner of Colombia and Ghana, who meet in their own Round of 32 tie in Kansas City on Friday, July 4.

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Switzerland’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Algeria

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Switzerland’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Algeria

Granit Xhaka’s side will play in the Round of 16 for the fourth consecutive World Cup, though in none of the previous three instances have they managed to advance past this stage.

For the African Nation, the defeat bring their tournament to a close after a rollercoaster group stage that saw them survive as one of the best third-placed teams, falling just short of matching the Round of 16 run that stands as the best in Algeria’s World Cup history.

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