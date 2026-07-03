How far have Switzerland advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Switzerland may not have come close to lifting the trophy, but La Nati have been one of Europe’s most consistent World Cup participants. Across both the early years of the competition and the modern era, Switzerland has been a reliable if unpredictable presence on the global stage.

Including the 2026 edition co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States, Switzerland has appeared in 13 World Cups, missing 10 editions in total. Their darkest stretch came between Mexico 1970 and Italy 1990, a span during which they failed to qualify for six consecutive tournaments.

The knockout stage has been Switzerland’s persistent stumbling block in recent history. After advancing from the group phase in 1994, 2006, 2014, 2018, and 2022, their tournament ended in the very next round each time. Now, after topping Group B and navigating yet another group stage unbeaten, La Nati are eager to finally break that pattern.

Switzerland’s best World Cup campaigns

Despite their modern struggles in the knockout rounds, Switzerland has historically reached the quarterfinals on three occasions, which remains the nation’s best-ever finish in the competition.

Xherdan Shaqiri of Switzerland looks dejected after the elimination from the 2022 World Cup against Portugal.

The first came in their World Cup debut at the 1934 tournament in Italy, where they defeated the Netherlands 3-2 before falling to eventual runners-up Czechoslovakia by the same scoreline in the quarterfinals. Four years later in France, their run ended at the same stage with a 2-0 defeat to Hungary, who went on to reach the final.

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Switzerland’s third and most recent quarterfinal appearance came on home soil at the 1954 World Cup, when they were the host nation. That tournament also gifted the sport one of its most remarkable footnotes, as the Swiss were part of the highest-scoring match in World Cup history.

In that quarterfinal against Austria, extreme heat played a role as Switzerland stormed to a 3-0 lead within 19 minutes, only for the match to swing completely in Austria’s favor. The Austrians rallied to win a remarkable 7-5 thriller, a result that made history for the competition but left the Swiss with one of the most painful exits in their World Cup story.

Switzerland’s overall World Cup record

Across 13 World Cup appearances, Switzerland has reached the quarterfinals three times, their best-ever finish in the competition. Their consistency in the group stage has been enough to place them 17th on the tournament’s all-time points leaderboard with 50 points accumulated over the years.

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Excluding their current 2026 campaign, Switzerland has played 41 World Cup matches in total, posting 13 wins, 9 draws, and 19 defeats for a win rate of 40.65%. They have scored 55 goals and conceded 73, a record they will be looking to improve as this tournament progresses.