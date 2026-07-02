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Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates Portugal’s World Cup victory over Croatia to Diogo Jota in emotional message

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the heroes of Portugal‘s thrilling comeback against Croatia in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32. After securing their place in the next round, the Portuguese captain delivered an emotional post-match message dedicating the victory to Diogo Jota.

Ahead of the opening whistle, an emotional tribute was held inside the stadium to mark the upcoming anniversary of Jota’s tragic passing, a somber sentiment that clearly resonated with the squad long after the final whistle blew. Once the victory was officially secured, Ronaldo honored his former teammate by donning Jota’s iconic number 21 jersey during the post-match celebrations, wearing the shirt while applauding the traveling fans.

Later in the evening, Ronaldo took to his official Instagram account to publish a poignant message, striking a deeply personal tone meant to resonate with his home country and the memory of his longtime international teammate. “We won for ourselves, for Diogo, and for Portugal!!! LET’S GO!!!!,” Ronaldo wrote.

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Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s Instagram post after the win over Croatia.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram post after the win over Croatia. (Instagram @cristiano)

Alongside the message, he posted a photo of the entire Portugal contingent, players, coaching staff, and federation officials alike, gathered on the pitch, with Ronaldo front and center, holding Jota’s No. 21 shirt in tribute.

Ronaldo on the tribute to Jota

2025 had been a year of highs for Portugal, with the national team riding a wave of confidence after claiming the UEFA Nations League title against Spain, but Diogo Jota’s passing cast a long shadow over everything that followed. His teammates have carried that grief throughout the tournament, and Thursday’s match was no different.

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Asked by reporters after the game about the celebration and the No. 21 jersey, Ronaldo was direct: “It’s a special day, for the reasons everyone knows, because of Jota. He’s now up there in heaven, lighting the way for us. It’s a very special moment.

The timing of the match carried its own weight, played just one day before the first anniversary of Jota’s death. Rather than letting it become a burden, Ronaldo channeled it into motivation. “We all felt that he was with us, and that’s why there was only one thing that mattered today: winning the match, so we could honor him in the best way possible,” he concluded.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo rewrites World Cup history with two record-breaking feats against Croatia

Cristiano Ronaldo rewrites World Cup history with two record-breaking feats against Croatia

Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to a big 2-1 comeback win over Croatia, and achieved two impressive records in World Cup history.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo wear Portugal’s No. 21 jersey and get emotional after the win over Croatia?

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo wear Portugal’s No. 21 jersey and get emotional after the win over Croatia?

Cristiano Ronaldo wore the No. 21 jersey during the post-match celebration in tribute to Diogo Jota.

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