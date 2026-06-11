Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

South Korea 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

Follow us on Google!
Son Heung Min of South Korea.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesSon Heung Min of South Korea.

South Korea enters the2026 tournament having secured an impressive 11th consecutive appearance on the global stage. Ranked 25th internationally, the Taegeuk Warriors bring a roster that blends experienced European-based talent with an evolving tactical system.

Among the FIFA World Cup 2026 teams, South Korea stands out for its disciplined approach and top-tier individual quality. Head coach Hong Myung-bo recently shifted the team to a back-three system, sparking discussions about their defensive stability and attacking fluidity.

With star forward Son Heung-min preparing for what could be his final international showpiece, expectations remain high. He is joined by standout players like Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Drawn into Group A alongside co-host Mexico, South Africa, and Czechia, the team aims to advance past the initial phase. This World Cup 2026 team preview explores their tactical approach, personnel, and path to the knockout rounds.

Team profile

CoachHong Myung-bo
CaptainSon Heung-min
NicknameTaegeuk Warriors, Tigers of Asia
FIFA ranking25th
ConfederationAFC
GroupGroup A
Best World Cup resultFourth place (2002)
World Cup appearances12
Last World Cup appearance2022

How South Korea play

A thorough South Korea tactical analysis reveals a team built on relentless work rate and quick transitions. Historically, the team does not dominate possession against top-tier opponents. They averaged just 48% possession during the 2022 tournament.

Advertisement

Instead, they rely on a disciplined mid-block that frustrates technical sides and creates counter-attacking opportunities. Under Hong Myung-bo, the South Korea formation has recently shifted toward a three-at-the-back system. This structure aims to maximize the offensive runs of their wing-backs while maintaining defensive solidity.

Kim Min-jae anchors the backline, providing the recovery speed necessary to execute a higher pressing game when required. In midfield, Lee Kang-in offers elite vision and passing range, giving the team a creative outlet beyond relying solely on fast breaks.

However, vulnerabilities exist within this setup. The team faces a perceived lack of depth in the full-back positions. Their defensive resilience will also face stern tests against the elite international soccer teams 2026 has to offer.

Advertisement

If they can balance their defensive shape with efficient counter-attacks, this tactical approach could make them a difficult opponent in the knockout rounds.

Hong Myung-bo: The coach behind South Korea

Hong Myung-bo returned for his second stint as the South Korea coach in July 2024. Widely regarded as one of Asia’s greatest players, he famously captained the national team to a historic fourth-place finish in 2002.

His coaching resume includes leading the under-23 squad to an Olympic bronze medal in 2012. He also found domestic success with Ulsan HD, securing back-to-back league titles in 2022 and 2023.

Advertisement
Myung-Bo Hong, Head Coach of South Korea (Lars Baron/Getty Images).

Myung-Bo Hong, Head Coach of South Korea (Lars Baron/Getty Images).

Despite his status as a national icon, his recent appointment faced scrutiny from supporters demanding more transparency. Critics sometimes label him as tactically rigid, especially when his preferred systems fail to produce immediate results.

His leadership and tournament experience will be tested as he attempts to guide this talented roster deep into the competition.

Advertisement

Key player: Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min remains the undisputed focal point among South Korea key players. The 33-year-old forward, who moved to Los Angeles FC in 2025, brings immense experience to the national side.

Having debuted in 2010, Son has accumulated 142 caps and 54 goals. He has evolved from a rapid winger into a versatile attacker capable of dictating the offensive tempo. His two-footed finishing makes him a constant threat inside the penalty area.

As the longtime captain, he provides essential leadership for a squad that carries heavy expectations. The team’s tactical approach relies heavily on his ability to convert transition opportunities into goals.

Advertisement

The success of this campaign depends significantly on his fitness and form. If he is unavailable, the team loses its primary cutting edge in the final third.

South Korea’s road to the 2026 World Cup

The Taegeuk Warriors secured their spot in North America with an efficient and dominant qualification campaign. They finished atop Group B in the decisive third round of the Asian qualifiers.

The team amassed 22 points with six wins and four draws, remaining unbeaten in the final stage. Their offensive output was excellent, led by Son Heung-min, who scored 10 goals across the qualifying cycles.

Advertisement

Defensively, they were equally impressive, conceding just seven goals in the third round. A crucial 2-0 away victory against Iraq effectively sealed their direct qualification, demonstrating their composure in high-pressure environments.

This strong qualifying performance suggests the team is well-prepared for the challenges of the upcoming group stage.

South Korea’s 2026 World Cup group stage outlook

South Korea faces a competitive path in Group A alongside co-host Mexico, South Africa, and Czechia. This draw presents a balanced challenge, offering a realistic opportunity to reach the knockout rounds.

Advertisement

The most demanding matchup will likely be against Mexico, a team that brings significant quality and home-continent advantage. Conversely, their opening fixture against Czechia on June 12, 2026, serves as a crucial opportunity to secure early points.

Goal difference could become the determining factor in such a tightly contested group. The team must capitalize on their scoring chances against lower-seeded opponents while maintaining defensive discipline against Mexico.

Readers looking to follow every match involving the team can also check our complete South Korea TV schedule for the latest broadcast and streaming information.

Advertisement

Advancing past the group stage is the clear expectation for a squad boasting this level of top-tier talent.

South Korea squad for 2026 World Cup

Players (Position)Club
Kim Seung-gyu (GK)FC Tokyo
Song Bum-keun (GK)Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
Jo Hyeon-woo (GK)Ulsan HD
Lee Han-beom (DF)Midtjylland
Jens Castrop (DF)Borussia Mönchengladbach
Lee Ki-hyuk (DF)Gangwon FC
Kim Min-jae (DF)Bayern Munich
Lee Tae-seok (DF)Austria Wien
Cho Yu-min (DF)Sharjah
Kim Moon-hwan (DF)Daejeon Hana Citizen
Seol Young-woo (DF)Red Star Belgrade
Kim Tae-hyeon (DF)Kashima Antlers
Hwang In-beom (MF)Feyenoord
Lee Dong-gyeong (MF)Ulsan HD
Paik Seung-ho (MF)Birmingham City
Lee Jae-sung (MF)Mainz 05
Hwang Hee-chan (MF)Wolverhampton Wanderers
Park Jin-seob (MF)Zhejiang FC
Eom Ji-sung (MF)Swansea City
Lee Kang-in (MF)Paris Saint-Germain
Yang Hyun-jun (MF)Celtic
Kim Jin-gyu (MF)Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
Bae Jun-ho (MF)Stoke City
Son Heung-min (FW)Los Angeles FC
Cho Gue-sung (FW)Midtjylland
Oh Hyeon-gyu (FW)Beşiktaş

Final word on South Korea

The South Korea 2026 World Cup squad arrives in North America with one of their most talented rosters in recent history. Their elite spine, featuring top-level European experience, gives them the ability to compete with formidable opponents.

Advertisement

However, a lack of depth beyond the starting eleven remains a pressing concern. If injuries occur, the drop-off in quality could hinder their progression.

A successful campaign for this group means navigating the initial phase and reaching the knockout rounds. With their current talent level, advancing past the group stage is a highly realistic expectation.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch South Korea vs Czechia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch South Korea vs Czechia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

South Korea and Czechia will face each other in Matchday 1 of the FIFA World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this exciting clash live in the United States.

Son Heung-min tipped to break World Cup goalscoring record by South Korea legend Park Ji-sung

Son Heung-min tipped to break World Cup goalscoring record by South Korea legend Park Ji-sung

Park Ji-sung believes Son Heung-min will break a World Cup goalscoring record for South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Son Heung-min headlines South Korea’s 2026 World Cup list

Son Heung-min headlines South Korea’s 2026 World Cup list

South Korea are headlined by Son Heung-min as they presented their list for the 2026 World Cup.

Why Son Heung-min faces a crucial test ahead of the 2026 World Cup in LAFC vs Cruz Azul clash

Why Son Heung-min faces a crucial test ahead of the 2026 World Cup in LAFC vs Cruz Azul clash

LAFC will face Cruz Azul on Tuesday in the Concacaf Champions Cup, a matchup that could serve as a valuable test for Son Heung-min ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo