Most red cards in World Cup history: Which match holds the record?

The World Cup is the ultimate stage for players to showcase their talent, elevate their careers, and fight for country pride. However, that immense pressure and intensity can often boil over into sheer recklessness on the pitch, routinely resulting in a flurry of red cards. Across nearly a century of tournament history, the single-game record for ejections remains astonishingly high.

The record for the most red cards issued in a single World Cup match belongs to the infamous 2006 clash between Portugal and the Netherlands in Germany. In that chaotic Round of 16 showdown, the two European powerhouses combined for four red cards, two per side, in a brutal affair that ultimately saw the Selecao advance with a 1-0 victory.

Russian referee Valentin Ivanov sent off Costinha and Deco for Portugal, while Khalid Boulahrouz and Giovanni van Bronckhorst were dismissed for the Netherlands. Due to the relentless hostility and bad blood displayed on that fateful June 25 evening, the match was instantly baptized as the infamous “Battle of Nuremberg.“

Several other legendary matches sit tied for second place, each having witnessed three red cards:

Czech Republic vs. Brasil in 1938.

Hungary vs. Brazil in 1954.

South Africa vs. Denmark in 1998.

Italy vs. USA in 2006.

Croatia vs. Australia in 2006.

South Africa vs. Mexico in 2026.

Deco #20 (R) of Portugal is shown the red card by Referee Valentin Ivanov of Russia.

2026 World Cup opens in a high note

The 2026 World Cup has officially kicked off with an absolute powder keg of a match, as tensions boiled over during the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa, yielding three red cards, two players from the African squad and one from the Mexican side.

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Marking a historic first for a World Cup curtain-raiser, three players were shown straight reds and sent to an early shower, with South Africa’s Siphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane, along with Mexico’s Cesar Montes, all leaving their respective teams shorthanded.