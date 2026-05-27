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Son Heung-min tipped to break World Cup goalscoring record by South Korea legend Park Ji-sung

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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South Korea's Park Ji-sung and Son Heung-min.
© Laurence Griffiths/Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesSouth Korea's Park Ji-sung and Son Heung-min.

South Korea enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the strongest teams in Asia. Their main offensive weapon is LAFC star Son Heung-min, who is on the verge of setting a historic record, according to Manchester United legend Park Ji-sung.

Son Heung-min has broken many records. I think he will become the Korean player who scores the most goals at the World Cup this time as well,” Park Ji-sung said in a recent interview shared by Chosun. “Many people believe that he will score in this World Cup. He will show performances that meet those expectations.”

Son is the most-capped player in the history of the national team, with 142 appearances since 2010, and North America 2026 will mark his fourth World Cup. Across his previous three appearances — in 2014, 2018, and 2022 — he recorded 10 matches and three goals, placing him among the country’s all-time leading World Cup scorers.

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Right now, Son shares the record for most World Cup goals by a South Korea player alongside Park Ji-sung and Ahn Jung-hwan. That means if he scores at least once during this summer’s tournament, the LAFC forward will hold the record outright.

Son Heung-min (L) talks with Park Ji-sung (R) as he is awarded the Cheongnyong Medal prior to an international friendly in 2022.

Son Heung-min (L) talks with Park Ji-sung (R) as he is awarded the Cheongnyong Medal prior to an international friendly in 2022.

Park Ji-sung confident in Son’s leadership

In the same interview, Park Ji-sung expressed confidence in the forward’s leadership role. “Son Heung-min will become a player with more experience than I had. He will face his second World Cup as captain. He is not a player who needs my advice,” explained the 45-year-old former star, who represented Korea at the 2002, 2006, and 2010 World Cups.

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Son Heung-min headlines South Korea’s 2026 World Cup list

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Son Heung-min headlines South Korea’s 2026 World Cup list

“I only hope that, without injury, in what may be his last World Cup, he does what he wants without regret and returns with the best possible results,” Park added about Son. “I hope it will be the happiest and most enjoyable World Cup for him.”

The challenges ahead for South Korea

After reaching a historic fourth-place finish in 2002, South Korea have struggled to replicate that success in later editions of the tournament. In fact, since then, their best performances came in 2010 and 2022, when they reached the Round of 16.

With the expanded 48-team format and an extra knockout round, they will likely have a better chance of advancing this year. South Korea are part of Group A alongside Mexico, South Africa, and the Czech Republic. The Europeans will be their first opponent of the tournament on June 11 at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara.

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