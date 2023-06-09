Historically the most successful nation in all of Asia, the South Korea National Team TV schedule has all the games for the Taegeuk Warriors.

South Korea have qualified for ten consecutive World Cup finals, from 1986 right through to 2022, and eleven times overall which is the most of any Asian nation. The Koreans reached the semifinals and finished fourth in 2002, when they co-hosted the tournament with Japan. They finished second in their group in 2022, defeating Portugal 2-1 on a harrowing final day of the group stage.

South Korea National Team TV schedule and streaming links

Sunday, June 11 01:30 PM ET Israel vs. South Korea ( FIFA U-20 World Cup ) FOX Soccer Plus , FOX Soccer Plus , Fubo Fubo



First game: August 2, 1948 (Win vs. Mexico in London)

Manager: Paulo Bento

Best World Cup finish: Fourth Place (2002)

Best AFC Asian Cup Finish: Winners (1956, 1960)



Where can I watch the South Korea match?

Competing out of the Asian Football Confederation, many of South Korea’s competitive games air on Paramount+. Whether that be the Asian Cup or World Cup Qualifying, CBS’s paid-streaming platform carries both competitions.

In terms of the biggest competition, the World Cup, that is available for viewers in the United States via FOX. For the 2022 World Cup and beyond, games air on either the FOX linear channel of Fox Sports 1, the sports-specific channel for the company. South Korea’s games are also available in Spanish via Peacock Premium, in addition to Telemundo or Universo.

Keep in mind that friendlies are also a common occurrence in the international landscape. However, as these are one-off games, there is no select provider that carries each of a certain country’s friendlies. Therefore, South Korea’s friendlies could possibly fall on any channel that bids the highest to broadcast them. Fortunately, this South Korea National Team TV schedule is up to date with the latest listings for all games.

Lineup

South Korea’s lineup revolves around one player. Son Heung-min. The Tottenham Hotspur star is assuredly one of the most talented players to ever emerge from Asia as a whole.

Other players vary in terms of where they play. Joining Son up top is a fellow Premier League player, Hwang Hee-chan. Hwang plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers, and continues to make an impact in Europe. The South Korean defense has just one player that plies his trade outside of Asia. Napoli center back Kim Min-jae is a regular starter for a Napoli side that repeatedly finds itself in the UEFA Champions League.

Of course, many of South Korea’s players still represent South Korean clubs. The most-capped of those is Kim Young-gwon, who plays for Ulsan Hyundai. His 95 caps as a defender are second most on the projected World Cup squad, meaning he should start during at least the group stage games for South Korea.

