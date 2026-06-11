How to watch South Korea vs Czechia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch South Korea vs Czechia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO South Korea vs Czechia WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Thursday, June 11, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV, STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

South Korea enters the 2026 tournament with a legacy to uphold, having secured an 11th consecutive appearance after a dominant, unbeaten 16-match qualifying campaign. However, recent form against tougher opposition has raised questions, with losses to Ivory Coast and Austria creating a sense of urgency. While they registered commanding friendly wins against Trinidad and Tobago and El Salvador, this opening match is the true test of their readiness to compete on the global stage.

For Czechia, this match marks a momentous return to the world’s biggest soccer tournament after a 20-year absence. They arrive with a clear identity built on physicality, work-rate, and a formidable threat from set-pieces. Having lost just one of their last five competitive fixtures, the Czechs view this clash as a virtual playoff for advancing from a balanced group. The stakes could not be higher, as both nations know that a victory here could pave the way to the knockout rounds.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The paths these two teams took to North America could not be more different. South Korea navigated the Asian qualifiers with technical superiority, often commanding over 75% possession. In contrast, Czechia fought through tense European playoffs, relying on grit and organization to advance. This contrast sets the stage for a classic tactical battle where South Korea’s fluid, possession-based style will test Czechia‘s disciplined, low-block defensive structure.

The game will likely be won or lost in the transition phases. South Korea will aim to use its creative talents, like Son Heung-Min and Lee Kang-in, to unlock a compact Czech defense. Meanwhile, Czechia will look to disrupt their rhythm and capitalize on dead-ball situations, where they scored a qualification-high 11 goals. The high altitude of the stadium in Guadalajara could also be a major factor, potentially slowing the pace and favoring the more physically imposing Czech side.

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Motivation is razor-sharp for both squads. With hosts Mexico favored to top the group, this fixture is widely seen as a direct contest for the crucial second and third-place spots. A loss for either side would create a difficult path to the knockout stage, meaning a cautious, strategic approach is expected. Neither team can afford to start their campaign with a defeat, transforming this opening match into a high-stakes tactical chess match from the first whistle.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This match will be the first-ever competitive meeting between South Korea and Czechia, adding a layer of unpredictability to the encounter. While they have no shared tournament history, they have faced each other three times in international friendlies, with the results perfectly balanced.

Their most recent clash was in 2016, a 2-1 victory for South Korea. Prior to that, Czechia secured a dominant 5-0 win in 2001, and the two nations played to a 2-2 draw in 1998. This split record, with one win apiece and a draw, suggests that on any given day, either side is capable of securing a result.

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While the high-scoring friendlies of the past averaged 4.0 goals per game, the intense pressure of a tournament opener makes a repeat unlikely. South Korea holds a mixed record against European opponents at the finals (6 wins, 6 draws, 12 losses), but their 2-1 victory over Portugal in 2022 proves they can compete with the best. Czechia‘s only tournament match against an Asian nation was a 1-1 draw against Kuwait in 1982 when they played as Czechoslovakia.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face key fitness decisions as they prepare their squads for this pivotal opening match, with several star players managing injuries leading into the tournament.

South Korea’s hopes rest heavily on the fitness of their core stars. Key figures like Son Heung-Min, Kim Min-jae, and Lee Kang-in have been battling injuries, while Stoke City’s Bae Jun-Ho is a doubt for the opener. Manager Hong Myung-bo is expected to deploy a 3-4-3 formation, which relies on the creative spark of his forwards and the defensive stability provided by Bayern Munich‘s Kim Min-jae. All eyes will be on Son, who is just two goals away from becoming his country’s all-time leading scorer.

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Czechia also has injury concerns, with striker Jan Kuchta in a race to be fit. Coach Miroslav Koubek is likely to stick with the 3-4-3 system that proved effective in their final warm-up matches. The attack will be spearheaded by Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick, a clinical finisher who has consistently outperformed his expected goals tally in the Bundesliga. He will be supported by a hard-working midfield and defense featuring experienced Premier League players like Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal.

South Korea Projected XI (3-4-3): Seung-gyu; Min-Jae, Han-Beom, Gi-Hyuk; Tae-Seok, Jae-Sung, In-beom, Young-Woo; Kang-in, Heung-Min, Hee-Chan.

This lineup is built around a dynamic attacking trio led by captain Son Heung-Min, with support from PSG’s Lee Kang-in and Wolves’ Hwang Hee-Chan. The formation’s success will depend on the fitness of defender Kim Min-Jae to anchor the backline against Czechia‘s physical forwards.

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Czechia Projected XI (3-4-3): Kovar; Krejci, Hranac, Chaloupek; Jurasek, Soucek, Sadilek, Coufal; Provod, Sulc, Schick.

This is a physical and organized lineup designed to be defensively solid and dangerous on set-pieces. Patrik Schick provides elite finishing up front, while West Ham‘s Tomas Soucek brings power and aerial prowess to the midfield, making them a threat from every dead-ball opportunity.

More details on how to watch

You can find the South Korea vs Czechia live stream on Fubo. The service is compatible with most devices, including computers, smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles, ensuring you can watch the match from anywhere.

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In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions. You can watch the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, Serie A, and more, all in one place.

A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99 per month. You can also explore bundle options for a comprehensive entertainment package.

SEE MORE: For the full tournament broadcast information, check out our complete World Cup TV schedule page.

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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.