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World Cup 2026: What is Curacao’s current FIFA world ranking?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Tahith Chong of Curacao celebrates scoring a goal.
© WM Sport Media/Getty ImagesTahith Chong of Curacao celebrates scoring a goal.

For the first time in their history, Curaçao secured a place at the 2026 World Cup. Despite not being a powerhouse national team, they surpassed Jamaica in the CONCACAF qualifiers, earning direct qualification to the tournament. Following this major sporting achievement, they have gained greater recognition, climbing positions in the FIFA World Ranking and potentially looking to surprise their opponents.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Curaçao are ranked 82nd with 1,294.77 points. With Germany as their first opponent, the result could directly affect their position in the standings. After being ranked 91st in 2024, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 68th in July 2017.

Even though Curaçao have improved their position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, they remain the lowest-ranked team in their group at the 2026 World Cup. Germany currently occupy 10th place in the rankings, Ecuador sit 24th, and Ivory Coast round out the group in 33rd. With this in mind, they face the greatest challenge in their history: Shining on the World Cup stage.

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Being the smallest country in World Cup history, Curaçao are already looking to leave a mark on the competition, as they have chances of even reaching the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams. With nothing to lose, they arrive with the hopes of impressing in the tournament. In addition, they have already demonstrated their progress in recent years, notably improving their world ranking with FIFA, which brought them to the 2026 World Cup.

Juriën Gaari #3 and Jürgen Locadia #9 of Curaçao.

Juriën Gaari #3 and Jürgen Locadia #9 of Curaçao.

What are Curaçao’s upcoming matches in the 2026 World Cup?

In their debut at the 2026 World Cup, Curaçao face Germany on June 14 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. They then face Ecuador on June 20 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas, Missouri. Concluding their run in the tournament, they face Ivory Coast on June 25 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

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How to watch Germany vs Curaçao in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Should they manage a strong campaign in the tournament, they could climb positions in the FIFA World Ranking, as they have the advantage of competing in the 2026 World Cup. However, they could also lose positions if they suffer three consecutive defeats. With this being their first appearance in the tournament, they seem to have no pressure, instead risking everything in an effort to shine.

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