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Argentina on alert as two players face injury doubts ahead of the World Cup: What happened to Tagliafico and Nico Gonzalez?

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Argentina players Nicolas Gonzales and Nicolas Tagliafico.
© Todd Kirkland/Marcos Brindicci/Getty ImagesArgentina players Nicolas Gonzales and Nicolas Tagliafico.

Argentina are just days away from beginning their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, but concerns over the fitness of several players have overshadowed preparations for their opening match. Nicolas Tagliafico and Nicolas Gonzalez are at the center of those worries.

Nicolas Tagliafico is dealing with a physical issue, and it remains unclear whether he will be available next Tuesday, June 16, in Kansas City for the first Group J match,” prominent Argentine outlet Infobae reported on Thursday, in a story also cited by TyC Sports and ESPN.

The 33-year-old left back suffered a knock to his calf during last Saturday’s friendly against Honduras, forcing him to leave the match at halftime. The issue persisted in the following days, preventing him from playing against Iceland on Tuesday. The slow pace of his recovery has raised concerns within the Argentina camp.

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The situation is further complicated by the fact that one of Tagliafico’s potential replacements is also dealing with fitness problems. Nicolas Gonzalez filled in at left back during the second half against Iceland and is now facing physical concerns of his own.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina.

Nico Gonzalez is also not fully fit and has become another question mark, considering his recent injury history,” Infobae added. The Atletico Madrid player missed the final stretch of the season in Spain with a muscle injury that also prevented him from training alongside his Argentina teammates during the first days of camp.

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Argentina’s options at left back

For the past four years, Nicolas Tagliafico has been Argentina’s first-choice left back. He started the 2022 World Cup final against France and has remained a regular fixture in Lionel Scaloni’s squad ever since.

With his availability for the match against Algeria now in doubt, the head coach must consider alternatives on the left side of defense. The leading option is Facundo Medina, who played there against Iceland. However, his natural position is center back, and using him as a fullback is viewed primarily as an emergency solution.

Argentina have three other players in the squad capable of filling Tagliafico’s role. One is the aforementioned Nicolas Gonzalez, although his availability for next Tuesday is also uncertain due to fitness concerns. Another option is Valentin Barco, who originally played as a left back but was converted into a midfielder at RC Strasbourg, where his performances earned him a place in the national team.

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The third possibility is the most recent addition to Argentina’s World Cup roster: Marcos Senesi. The defender, who impressed for Bournemouth last season, received a late call-up from Scaloni to replace the injured Leonardo Balerdi and is expected to join Argentina training in the coming hours. Although he is primarily a center back, being left-footed also gives him the ability to play at left back, undoubtedly one of the reasons behind his selection.

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