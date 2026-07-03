Lionel Messi admits Argentina ‘have a lot to correct’ despite win over Cape Verde

Lionel Messi‘s Argentina survived their toughest test of the 2026 World Cup so far, needing extra time to see off a brave Cape Verde side and advance 3-2 in a thrilling Round of 32 clash at Miami Stadium.

Messi opened the scoring before the Blue Sharks twice fought back to level the score, forcing La Albiceleste to dig deep before finally sealing the win late in the additional 30 minutes.

Speaking after the match, Messi credited Cape Verde’s approach while acknowledging the difficulty of the knockout stage going forward. “They hurt us with their strengths. We knew it was going to be difficult. This is the knockout stage, and nobody gives you anything,” Messi told reporters.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy at all. Everything is very even and very competitive. Every match is going to be extremely tough. I think the most important thing now is to rest and focus on what’s ahead. We did some good things, but we have a lot to correct because we also made plenty of mistakes,” he added.

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With the result, Argentina move on to face Egypt in the Round of 16, with the match set for Tuesday, July 7, at Atlanta Stadium. Egypt booked their spot in the next round by beating Australia on penalties earlier in the day.

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see also Argentina vs Egypt: Date, kickoff time and venue for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 clash

Messi on Argentina’s struggles pressing Cape Verde

Beyond praising his team’s resilience, Messi also pointed to a specific tactical issue that allowed Cape Verde to control long stretches of the match, particularly through Argentina’s ability, or inability, to press high up the pitch.

“I don’t think we were able to press them well. The lines were too far apart, and we were a bit disorganized. They always seemed to have an extra man, which allowed them to keep possession and make us chase the ball because we couldn’t press effectively,” Messi said.

Scaloni draws a parallel to Argentina’s title run in Qatar

Scaloni also reflected on his side’s ability to absorb pressure and respond under difficult circumstances, comparing this performance to the resilience Argentina showed during their triumphant 2022 campaign. “Just like what happened in Qatar. This team can take a hit, but it keeps pushing forward and keeps looking for the opponent’s goal,” Scaloni said.

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The comparison echoes one of the most memorable storylines of Argentina’s last World Cup run, when Scaloni’s side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener, only to bounce back and go on to win the title.