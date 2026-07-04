Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
cape verde
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo handed harsh reality check as Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha outperforms Portugal star in unexpected 2026 World Cup metric

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Vozinha (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesVozinha (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

In one of the most unusual statistical quirks of the 2026 World Cup, Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has remarkably surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in a highly specific metric. Though Ronaldo’s squad advanced to the last 16 and Cape Verde bowed out, this bizarre individual comparison briefly captured the attention of fans all over the world.

The conversation quickly centered on Cristiano Ronaldo being surpassed by Vozinha in an unexpected performance category, despite both players being in completely different roles and stages of their careers. As Portugal continues its World Cup campaign, the detail added an unexpected twist to what was otherwise a routine knockout progression.

Cape Verde’s World Cup journey may have ended with a narrow 3-2 defeat to Argentina in the Round of 32, but goalkeeper Vozinha emerged as one of the tournament’s most talked-about figures. The national team’s run had already captured global attention after resilient displays against top opposition, and this match further strengthened that reputation.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Vozinha produced several key saves while also actively participating in build-up play, stepping outside traditional goalkeeping duties. His willingness to engage in possession-based actions led to a statistical surprise that would soon overshadow even some attacking headlines from Europe’s biggest stars.

Vozinha of Cape Verde

Vozinha of Cape Verde.

The unusual metric that shocked fans

According to World Cup data summaries, Vozinha completed two successful dribbles against Argentina, including moments where he confidently escaped pressure from opposing forwards. That number became central to a growing viral comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

The Cape Verde goalkeeper registered successful dribbles in high-pressure situations, while Ronaldo, operating as a forward for Portugal, had yet to complete any in the same phase of the tournament.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

The contrast became even more striking given Ronaldo’s attacking role. Despite scoring goals for Portugal and remaining central to the national team’s strategy, he was unable to register a successful dribble in knockout matches, even across multiple appearances.

Statistical oddity that defines modern soccer

The comparison between Ronaldo and Vozinha highlights how soccer analytics can produce unexpected narratives. While one is a forward chasing goals at the highest level and the other a goalkeeper tasked with stopping them, the dribbling statistic became an unlikely talking point of the World Cup.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Cape Verde’s elimination does not diminish the impact Vozinha had on the tournament’s storylines. Meanwhile, Ronaldo continues his pursuit of deeper World Cup success with Portugal still alive in the competition.

Ultimately, the statistic serves as a reminder that modern soccer is measured in increasingly diverse ways. Even the most established stars can find themselves part of unusual comparisons that reshape how performances are viewed.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Report: Lionel Scaloni breathes a sigh of relief as Argentina escape injuries in extra-time win over Cape Verde

Report: Lionel Scaloni breathes a sigh of relief as Argentina escape injuries in extra-time win over Cape Verde

Following Argentina's overtime win over Cape Verde, several players ended up exhausted, but reports indicate there's no risk of injury.

Lionel Messi breaks new nine World Cup records after eclipsing Pele and Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi breaks new nine World Cup records after eclipsing Pele and Kylian Mbappe

While the match itself was filled with twists and turns, it also became another unforgettable chapter in Messi's legendary international career, with even more historic milestones emerging during the contest.

Lionel Messi admits Argentina ‘have a lot to correct’ despite win over Cape Verde

Lionel Messi admits Argentina ‘have a lot to correct’ despite win over Cape Verde

Argentina defeated Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time in a difficult match and secured a place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

Video: Lionel Messi scores for Argentina against Cape Verde, reaches 20 World Cup goals

Video: Lionel Messi scores for Argentina against Cape Verde, reaches 20 World Cup goals

Lionel Messi scored Argentina's opening goal against Cape Verde in the Round of 32, reaching 20 World Cup goals.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo