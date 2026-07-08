Justin Bieber is in: Shakira, Madonna, BTS and the full FIFA World Cup Halftime Show lineup

The 2026 World Cup Final, scheduled for July 19th at MetLife Stadium, will make history as the first in the competition to feature a halftime show. With BTS, Madonna, and Shakira already confirmed, Justin Bieber has now been announced as the latest headline addition to a star-studded lineup that continues to grow.

On Wednesday, July 8th, FIFA released a statement confirming that Canadian pop star Justin Bieber will join the bill as a co-headliner of what has officially been dubbed the World Cup Final Halftime Show, alongside Madonna, Shakira, and BTS.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino spoke to the announcement: “When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education. We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world.“

Bieber also weighed in on joining the lineup. “The World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world,” he said to FIFA.

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The complete World Cup Final Halftime Show lineup

Bieber joins the previously announced co-headliners Madonna, Shakira, and BTS for a show curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin. The latest announcement also introduced several new additions to the bill, including Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, and the PS 22 Chorus.

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Burna Boy became one of the tournament’s most recognizable musical presences, his collaboration with Shakira on “Dai Dai” becoming the anthem that greeted players onto the field throughout the competition. Also joining the lineup is Gustavo Dudamel, the Venezuelan conductor and Music and Artistic Director of the New York Philharmonic, alongside the PS 22 Chorus, a group of elementary school students from Graniteville, Staten Island directed by Gregg Breinberg and past winners of a Webby Award.

All seven artists, each representing a different region of the world, are set to perform across an 11-minute broadcast window. Whether FIFA will extend the traditional 15-minute halftime break to accommodate the full show remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: MetLife Stadium is set to host one of the most ambitious halftime performances in sports history.