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‘It’s just disappointing’: USMNT legend Landon Donovan criticizes Christian Pulisic after 2026 World Cup exit

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Christian Pulisic of the USMNT.
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of the USMNT.

The USMNT’s World Cup dreams ended in ugly fashion, falling 4-1 to Belgium in the Round of 16. A day after the loss, Landon Donovan didn’t hold back on Fox Sports, speaking with his former teammate Tim Howard about Christian Pulisic’s tournament.

While Donovan tried to be careful when discussing Pulisic, who was heavily criticized on social media, the USMNT legend noted that the AC Milan forward’s tournament was simply disappointing.

“In the end, he’s your best player, he’s your star player, and it just didn’t happen for him,” Donovan told Howard. “I want to be careful because I’m sure people are piling on him, a lot of it he deserves, of course. That’s part and parcel with this role. It’s just disappointing. I was waiting for a moment for him… and it just didn’t happen“.

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Donovan went further, pointing to a pattern he believes has become undeniable — when the team needs its best player to show up in crucial moments against top opposition, Pulisic simply hasn’t answered the call.

pulisic usmnt world cup

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States during the game vs Belgium. (Getty Images)

I’m starting to look back, Tim — it’s more than just a trend now,” Donovan added. “Like, when the games are easy, and it’s a home qualifier, and it’s Jamaica, yes. But in the big moments and the big games, he just hasn’t — I’m not criticizing, I’m just saying it factually. He is who he is at this point”.

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Mauricio Pochettino delivers preliminary injury update on Christian Pulisic after USMNT defeat to Belgium

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Mauricio Pochettino delivers preliminary injury update on Christian Pulisic after USMNT defeat to Belgium

Donovan on how he would’ve handled Pulisic’s injury

Donovan also addressed reports that Pulisic asked to be substituted off after suffering an ankle injury, saying he couldn’t confirm the claim but making clear how he’d have handled it himself.

He came out of a World Cup knockout game at home, with his leg still intact. Because you would have had to f— drag me off the field. And I would have punched the doctor in the face and said, ‘You’re not taking me off the field. Put whatever you need to put in me, and I’m staying on the field,'” Donovan said.

Pulisic was forced off in the 59th minute of the loss to Belgium after twisting his ankle in a challenge with Youri Tielemans while attempting a shot on the edge of the box.

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