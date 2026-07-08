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‘Soccer is now the reason for the greatest pain of my life,’ says Bruno Guimaraes after Brazil’s World Cup elimination against Norway

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Guimaraes missed a penalty early
© Elsa/Getty ImagesGuimaraes missed a penalty early

The man of the match in Brazil’s elimination was Erling Haaland, who scored twice to keep the World Cup dream alive for Norway. However, the match could have seen a different outcome in the first half when Bruno Guimaraes missed a penalty while the score was tied.

Guimaraes wrote: Soccer, which has given me everything I have, is now the reason I’m feeling the greatest pain of my 28 years of life. Missing the penalty and being eliminated in the Round of 16 is tough. It hurts deeply, but it’s another obstacle for me to overcome. I’ve been through so much that only I truly know.”

While the goals did not arrive until late in the second half, Brazil had a golden opportunity to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty in the 14th minute. Surprisingly, it was Guimaraes who stepped up, but his weak shot to Orjan Nyland’s left was comfortably saved.

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The full message

“I’ve written and deleted this so many times that I’ve lost count. I’ve always been here through the victories, so it’s only fair that I show up and don’t shy away from speaking to you after a defeat.

Soccer, which has given me everything I have, is now the reason I’m feeling the greatest pain of my 28 years of life. Missing the penalty and being eliminated in the Round of 16 is tough. It hurts deeply, but it’s another obstacle for me to overcome. I’ve been through so much that only I truly know.

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I’m certain that, no matter how bad I feel right now, this too shall pass. The craziest part of it all was getting home after the saddest day of my life, and the first thing my children said when I woke up was, ‘Dad, let’s go play soccer.’ That’s when I realized that, whether the days are good or bad, soccer will always be my greatest love.

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I take full responsibility, as I always have, and this time is no different. I’m deeply saddened by the way it ended, but I’m certain that God knows everything. I gave You glory in victory, and I’ll give You glory in defeat. Thank You for this opportunity, Jesus.

The dream isn’t over. It remains alive in my heart and in the hearts of thousands who love our country. Now it’s time to reflect, recover my strength with my family, and come back even stronger.”

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