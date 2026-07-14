How to watch France vs Spain in USA: 2026 World Cup Semi-Final, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch France vs Spain on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO France vs Spain WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, July 14, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

France enters this colossal semi-final clash with history in its sights, aiming to become only the second nation ever to reach three consecutive World Cup finals. Didier Deschamps‘ squad has been a force of nature throughout the tournament, marching to the final four as the only team to win all six of their matches in normal time. Their attack has been relentless, consistently overwhelming defenses and validating their status as the team to beat.

Standing in their way is a Spanish side built on an unshakable foundation. La Roja arrives on the back of a historic 36-match unbeaten streak and boasts the most formidable defense in the competition, having conceded just a single goal. As the reigning European champions, Luis de la Fuente’s men have methodically dismantled top-tier opponents, blending tactical discipline with moments of individual brilliance. This match isn’t just a semi-final; it’s a monumental collision between the world’s most potent attack and its most impenetrable defense.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two finalists have navigated the tournament with contrasting narratives. France has been dominant from the outset, showcasing their offensive firepower and winning every match with authority. Spain, after a surprising opening-day draw with Cape Verde, has steadily grown in stature, rediscovering their rhythm and eliminating European powerhouses Portugal and Belgium in the knockout rounds. While France has maintained peak form, Spain has built unstoppable momentum at the perfect time.

The tactical battle is a classic clash of styles. France, with the tournament’s highest Expected Goals (xG), will look to leverage the explosive pace of Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé on the counter-attack. Spain, conversely, will aim to control the tempo through their possession-based midfield, anchored by Rodri. The key to the match will likely be on the flanks, where Spanish wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams will test a French defense that has shown potential vulnerability at the full-back positions.

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For France, the motivation is cementing a legacy. A victory puts them on the cusp of a historic third consecutive final, a feat not achieved since Brazil in 2002. For Spain, this is an opportunity to reclaim their throne at the pinnacle of world soccer. After winning Euro 2024, adding the World Cup would signify a new golden era and justify their pre-tournament billing as one of the top favorites.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

In 11 official encounters, this rivalry has been tightly contested, with France holding a slight edge with six victories to Spain‘s four, alongside two draws. However, the recent momentum has swung firmly in Spain‘s favor. La Roja has emerged victorious in their last two critical meetings, both of which were tournament semi-finals.

Recent history suggests this fixture guarantees goals and drama. Spain defeated France 2-1 in the Euro 2024 semi-final before an unforgettable 5-4 thriller in the 2025 Nations League semi-final. In fact, both teams have found the net in each of their last three competitive matches, with those games producing an astonishing average of 5.0 goals per game. France‘s last victory in this fixture came back in 2021.

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The data points to an open, attacking contest. With both sides consistently scoring against each other and recent matches being high-scoring affairs, another offensive spectacle is expected. While France has a stronger overall World Cup record against European opposition, Spain‘s recent dominance in this specific head-to-head cannot be ignored.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face crucial selection decisions, though Spain enters the clash with a fully available squad while France monitors a couple of key players.

For France, the potential return of midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni from injury could provide a significant boost to their engine room. However, forward Marcus Thuram remains a doubt, which could influence Didier Deschamps‘ attacking configuration. The primary concern remains at full-back, where the defensive responsibilities will be immense against Spain‘s elite wingers.

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Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has the luxury of a full complement of players, with no injuries or suspensions to contend with. His biggest tactical choice involves the left wing, where he must decide between the in-form Álex Baena or the explosive pace of Nico Williams to target France‘s right flank, a decision that could shape the entire attacking approach for La Roja.

France Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe.

This lineup is built around the devastating attacking quartet led by Kylian Mbappé. With Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise providing creativity and goals, France’s primary strategy will be to use their speed in transition to overwhelm the Spanish defense.

Spain Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Simon; Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsi, Porro; Pedri, Rodri; Baena, Olmo, Yamal; Oyarzabal.

Spain’s strength lies in its midfield control, with Rodri and Pedri dictating the game’s tempo. The lineup is designed to dominate possession and create one-on-one opportunities for wingers Lamine Yamal and Álex Baena to exploit any space left by the French full-backs.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the France vs Spain World Cup semi-final on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices such as iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

In addition to the World Cup, a subscription to [Streaming Platform] gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can enjoy coverage of Liga MX, LaLiga, and other major events from around the globe, all under one subscription.

A monthly subscription to Fubo costs just $14.99. This plan offers access to all live matches, on-demand content, and exclusive analysis, providing comprehensive value for any soccer fan.

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SEE MORE: Full World Cup TV schedule

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.