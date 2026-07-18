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Lionel Messi reflects on ‘crazy’ 2007 photo with Lamine Yamal before facing him in historic 2026 World Cup final

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain and Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.
© Michael Steele/Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal #19 of Spain and Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal are about to share the pitch for the first time as Argentina meets Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. But before the opening whistle, an unbelievable story from nearly twenty years ago is absolutely blowing fans’ minds. Ahead of the tournament’s biggest showdown, Messi has finally opened up about that viral photograph, sharing unexpected thoughts on one of the craziest coincidences in soccer history.

The final brings together two generations of soccer greatness. Argentina is chasing a fourth World Cup title, while Spain hopes to lift the trophy for only the second time, with Yamal aiming to become a world champion before his 20th birthday. However, back in December 2007, Messi was still establishing himself as one of Barcelona’s brightest young players when he participated in a charity calendar organized by the club’s foundation alongside UNICEF and Spanish newspaper Diario Sport.

During the session, he was paired with a five-month-old baby for a series of photographs. That baby turned out to be Lamine Yamal, who would eventually emerge as Barcelona’s newest superstar and Spain’s leading attacking force. At the time, nobody involved in the event could have imagined that the two would one day meet on soccer’s biggest stage.

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Photographer Joan Monfort, who captured the famous images, later admitted that even he struggles to comprehend the coincidence. “It is better than any film script,” he told The Associated Press, while also describing the entire sequence of events as something beyond ordinary soccer history.

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Monfort previously explained that Messi was initially shy during the session because he had never handled a baby in such circumstances. Yamal’s mother, Sheila Ebana, helped ease the atmosphere, resulting in the now-iconic images of Messi bathing and later holding the future Spain star.

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Messi finally reacts to the famous photograph

Speaking during Fanatics Fest in New York ahead of Sunday’s final, Messi admitted the story still amazes him. The Argentine legend acknowledged that the images have taken on an entirely different meaning now that both players are preparing to compete for soccer’s greatest prize. Honestly, that photo of us is crazy. I took a photo with him as a baby, and here we both are, facing each other in a World Cup.”

Messi also praised the teenager’s remarkable rise over the past few years. “Lamine is a huge player… he’s one of the world’s benchmark players at 19 years old, and he has his whole career ahead of him.”

While expressing admiration for Yamal, Messi made it clear that friendship and nostalgia will be put aside once the match begins. “He has a great opportunity to achieve something historic, which we’ll try our hardest to make sure doesn’t happen this time.”

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The Argentine captain also emphasized his affection for Barcelona, where both players built their soccer identities. “What is good for him will also be good for Barcelona.”

Meeting delayed until the biggest stage

Soccer nearly brought the pair together months earlier when Argentina and Spain were scheduled to contest the Finalissima in 2026. However, that match was cancelled, postponing what would have been their first competitive meeting.

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Instead, fate reserved their reunion for the World Cup final, making the occasion even more significant. Messi enters the match at 39 years old, widely expected to be playing in his final World Cup, while Yamal arrives as one of soccer’s brightest young stars at only 19.

Lionel Messi of Argentina and Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Lionel Messi of Argentina and Lamine Yamal of Spain.

The contrast between the two careers has become one of the defining narratives surrounding the final. One player seeks to add another chapter to one of the greatest careers soccer has ever witnessed, while the other hopes to announce himself as the sport’s next global icon.

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