Cristiano Ronaldo may have already chosen his Portugal farewell date after 2026 World Cup heartbreak, and the location is perfect

Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary international journey may be approaching its final chapter after Portugal’s disappointing 2026 World Cup exit. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has already confirmed the tournament was his last World Cup, but speculation is growing that his final appearance for his country could arrive in a setting filled with personal meaning.

After more than two decades representing Portugal, Ronaldo’s relationship with the national team has become one of the greatest stories in soccer history. Now, as fans wait for his next decision, a possible farewell moment is gaining attention because of its emotional connection to where his international adventure began.

Ronaldo’s Portugal story could come full circle

Ronaldo’s senior Portugal career started in a low-profile friendly against Kazakhstan on August 20, 2003. Few could have imagined that the teenage talent from Madeira would eventually become the most capped player and highest-scoring international player in history.

The match took place in Chaves, northern Portugal, in front of only around 8,000 supporters. Two decades later, Ronaldo has transformed himself into a global icon, becoming the face of Portuguese soccer and helping change how the country sees itself on the international stage.

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Ronaldo has scored a world-record 143 international goals and has represented Portugal at a record sixth World Cup, appearing alongside Lionel Messi and Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa as the only players to reach that milestone.

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His career with Portugal includes unforgettable achievements, especially Euro 2016, when he lifted the nation’s first major international trophy. Even though he was forced off injured during the final against France, the veteran’s leadership throughout the tournament played a major role in Portugal’s historic triumph.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal poses for photographs with the Euro 2016 trophy

What did Jorge Jesus say about Ronaldo’s Portugal future?

Following Portugal’s elimination from the 2026 World Cup after a 1-0 defeat against Spain, Ronaldo admitted that his World Cup journey was over. However, he has not officially announced his retirement from international soccer.

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The arrival of the new Selecao coach, Jorge Jesus, has added another layer to the discussion. Jesus previously worked with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and has made it clear that he would continue selecting the veteran forward if he remains available.

“As long as he’s playing and is in a condition to be selected, I will pick him, within certain limits and under the conditions that I consider best for the national team,” Jesus said during his presentation.

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The coach also described the legend as a symbol of Portuguese soccer and insisted that the forward would never become a problem for the national team. “Cris is a symbol of Portuguese football. Cris is a symbol of the national team… that will forever be in the history books,” Jesus added.

Ronaldo’s potential Portugal farewell match emerges

According to reports, Ronaldo may have already identified the ideal occasion for his Portugal farewell. Saudi journalist Mohammed Awaad claims that a Portuguese soccer agent suggested Ronaldo could make his final appearance against Wales in the UEFA Nations League. The match is scheduled to take place at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, the famous home of Sporting CP, where Ronaldo developed before becoming a global superstar.

“He’ll play against Wales in the UEFA Nations League. The match will be at the home of Lisbon club Jose Alvalade,” Awaad wrote on X (formerly Twitter), citing the agent’s claim. “His justification is that it’s a match at the stadium where he started, and where Ronaldo will show up to bid farewell to the Portuguese national team. Then the international story ends,” he added.

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The potential farewell location carries enormous symbolism because Jose Alvalade is the stadium where Ronaldo’s professional journey began with Sporting before his move to Manchester United in 2003.

The Portugal versus Wales fixture is scheduled for September 24, 2026, as part of the UEFA Nations League campaign. Although the 41-year-old has not confirmed that this will be his final match, the possibility has created excitement among supporters who want to see him receive a proper farewell.

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