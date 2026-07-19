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2026 World Cup
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Video: Ferran Torres scores in second extra time for Spain against Argentina in 2026 World Cup final

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Ferran Torres of Spain scores against Argentina.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesFerran Torres of Spain scores against Argentina.

Spain has finally broken the deadlock in a highly defensive 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium. Despite dominant spells of possession throughout regulation, La Roja found a way past a resilient Argentine defensive unit and a heavily active Emiliano Martinez with Ferran Torres scoring the winning goal in extra time.

While dominating possession and creating the bulk of the chances against a 10-man Argentina squad—following Enzo Fernandez’s late red card—Spain was initially unable to shatter the 0-0 stalemate. The defining breakthrough finally arrived in the 106th minute, right at the start of the second half of extra time.

Spain bypassed Argentina’s defensive lines with a well-targeted long ball over the top. Nico Williams chased it down, making a brilliant run behind the backline before heading a precise pass back toward the center of the box. Ferran Torres anticipated the bounce perfectly, unleashing a powerful half-volley that left Martinez with no chance to save, putting Spain ahead 1-0.

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Ferran Torres and a clutch World Cup run

Despite not being a locked-in starter for Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, Ferran Torres managed to make a massive impact from the substitutes’ bench during the 2026 World Cup, particularly when the team was desperate to break a deadlock.

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His first clutch moment came in the Round of 16 against Portugal, when he entered the match in the 75th minute for Alex Baena. In the 91st minute of that cagey affair, he delivered a pinpoint pass to Mikel Merino, who scored the lone goal of the game to send Spain through to the quarterfinal round.

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Once again, when it mattered most and with Spain searching for a solution, Torres subbed into the match in the 61st minute for Mikel Oyarzabal, sliding into a center-forward role. The bold gamble by De la Fuente paid off beautifully, as the Barcelona forward found his space on the pitch to score the biggest goal of the tournament and secure Spain its second World Cup star.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Julian Alvarez reportedly seen as Barcelona’s dream signing as Lewandowski and Ferran Torres fail to impress

Julian Alvarez reportedly seen as Barcelona’s dream signing as Lewandowski and Ferran Torres fail to impress

With Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres reportedly failing to earn the undisputed spot as striker, Julian Alvarez is see as FC Barcelona's dream signing.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are reportedly open to sell Ferran Torres and Marc Casadó to chase key reinforcements

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are reportedly open to sell Ferran Torres and Marc Casadó to chase key reinforcements

Throughout the season, Ferran Torres and Marc Casadó have failed to impress with their performances. For this reason, Barcelona are reportedly open to selling them, aiming to bring in star reinforcements for coach Hansi Flick ahead of the 2026–27 season.

Ferran Torres’ future in doubt as Barcelona star reportedly draws interest from two big Premier League sides

Ferran Torres’ future in doubt as Barcelona star reportedly draws interest from two big Premier League sides

Given his poor form, Ferran Torres’ future at Barcelona remains highly uncertain. With his contract set to expire in 2027, the Spaniard has caught the attention of two major Premier League clubs as a star signing.

Ferrán Torres could help seal Julián Álvarez’s Barcelona move amid Atlético Madrid interest

Ferrán Torres could help seal Julián Álvarez’s Barcelona move amid Atlético Madrid interest

Although Ferran Torres seemed to be a key player for Barcelona, the Spaniard could reportedly facilitate the arrival of Julián Álvarez. Given his contractual situation, the Blaugranas would be open to letting him go, with a LaLiga rival already interested in his services.

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