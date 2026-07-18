How to watch France vs England in USA: 2026 World Cup 3rd Place Playoff, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch France vs England on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO France vs England WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT • Saturday, July 18, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Two European powerhouses, France and England, will battle for a bronze medal in the 2026 tournament’s third-place playoff. Both squads arrived in North America with championship aspirations, only to see them dashed in heartbreaking semifinal defeats. The stakes are now about pride, redemption, and ending the competition on a high note.

France, who were chasing a historic third consecutive final appearance, saw their high-powered offense shut down in a 2-0 loss to Spain. For England, the disappointment was even more acute, suffering a devastating late collapse to lose 2-1 to Argentina. This match in Miami offers one last chance to salvage a medal and make a statement before heading home.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

France blazed a path through the tournament, scoring 16 goals and boasting the competition’s highest expected goals (xG) tally of 14.65. Their campaign was defined by offensive firepower until they met Spain, where their system was exposed. Didier Deschamps‘ side looked unstoppable until their semifinal loss, which raises questions about their ability to adapt when their primary game plan is neutralized.

England‘s journey has been less assured, marked by a defensive fragility that saw them concede eight goals. Their expected goals against (xGA) of 6.46 was the highest among the four semifinalists, highlighting a persistent vulnerability. The key tactical battle will likely be fought in the wide areas, where France’s blistering pace on the counter-attack, led by Kylian Mbappé, will test an English defense that has been prone to mistakes under pressure.

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Motivation will be a decisive factor. For France, this match is about avoiding total failure and closing out a dominant tournament run with some dignity. For England, it’s an opportunity to secure their best finish in the competition since winning it all in 1966. The team that can better overcome the psychological blow of their semifinal exit will have a significant edge.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this has been a tightly contested fixture. In their last five competitive meetings, France holds the edge with three wins to England‘s zero, with two matches ending in draws. Les Bleus have lost just one of their last five head-to-heads overall against the Three Lions, establishing a clear recent advantage.

The most recent and memorable clash was in the quarterfinals of the 2022 tournament in Qatar. France emerged with a 2-1 victory in a dramatic game that saw Harry Kane miss a crucial late penalty. Recent history also suggests goals, as four of the last five competitive encounters have seen both teams find the back of the net.

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Third-place playoff matches have a reputation for being high-scoring affairs, with 16 of the 20 in the competition’s history featuring over 2.5 goals. However, the venue for this match, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, has bucked that trend. Only one of the six tournament games played in the city this summer has produced more than three goals, suggesting the humid conditions could lead to a more tactical, lower-scoring contest.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers are expected to rotate their squads, dealing with player fatigue and injuries after a grueling tournament.

France faces a significant defensive concern as center-back William Saliba is a major doubt after sustaining a back injury against Spain. Maxence Lacroix is poised to step in. Given the disappointment of the semifinal, Didier Deschamps will likely give minutes to fringe players, though Kylian Mbappé may start as he chases the Golden Boot award.

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England is also dealing with key absences, as defenders John Stones and Reece James are both unavailable due to injury. After a physically demanding knockout stage that included extra time against Norway, Thomas Tuchel is expected to make several changes to his starting lineup to bring in fresh legs.

France Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Lacroix, Hernandez; Kone, Zaire-Emery; Cherki, Olise, Doue; Mbappe.

This lineup reflects likely rotation in the midfield and attack, giving valuable experience to younger talents. The inclusion of Mbappé signals a clear intent to support his bid for the Golden Boot, making him the focal point of the offense.

England Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Despite expected changes, Tuchel will likely retain a strong core with Kane leading the line and Bellingham providing creative drive from midfield. This formation aims to balance defensive solidity with enough attacking threat to challenge the French backline.

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More details on how to watch

You can find the France vs England channel on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices. You can stream the game on your TV, computer, or on the go.

In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to [Streaming Platform] gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. You can watch leagues such as Liga MX or LaLiga, ensuring you have year-round soccer coverage.

A subscription costs just $14.99/month, offering incredible value for soccer fans. The plan includes access to all live matches, on-demand replays, and exclusive studio shows, making it the ultimate destination for watching the beautiful game.

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SEE MORE: Complete TV schedule for the 2026 tournament.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.