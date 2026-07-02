What is Austria’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Spain?

Austria managed to remain competitive at the 2026 World Cup, advancing to the knockout stage as runners-up. Although they lost to Argentina, they managed to defeat Jordan and draw against Algeria, showing great attacking power. Despite not being top contenders, head coach Ralf Rangnick has already managed to raise their competitiveness. As a result, they have received an upgrade in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking before facing Spain.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Austria are ranked 23rd place with 1598.82 points. They have gained one position in the ranking due to their knockout stage spot. However, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing compared to their 105th position in July 2008. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 10th in March of 2016.

Despite gaining one place in the rankings, Ralf Rangnick’s team remains quite far from Spain’s top spot. Luis de la Fuente’s team are ranked 3rd with 1879.58 points, making them favorites to secure the victory. However, they face huge struggles with injuries as Nico Williams remain with physical problems, losing one of the most important players. With this in mind, all eyes will be on Lamine Yamal’s huge talent.

Austria have managed to surprise at the 2026 World Cup. Not only did they qualify as runners-up, but they have also imposed a very attacking style of play. Head coach Ralf Rangnick has managed to implement a ‘gegenpressing’ approach that shines against attacking teams. Because of this, they could look to surprise Spain, led by Marcel Sabitzer, who is one of their most important attacking leaders.

Marko Arnautovic #7 of Austria celebrates after scoring

Ralf Rangnick’s defensive strategy is key for Austria to beat Spain

Unlike Spain, Austria are not a team full of game-changing players on the wings. Instead, they have a strong collective strategy that is very physical. For this, Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer are key, as they create space with their vision of the game. However, Ralf Rangnick has one major challenge: Defensive solidity to limit Lamine Yamal’s explosive dribbling skills.

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Luis de la Fuente’s team is expected to center their whole game around Lamine Yamal. If Austria look to limit him, they may need to defend in zones, with several players surrounding him. By repeating a similar strategy to the one Cape Verde used against Spain, they may be able to limit their attacking threat. Nonetheless, David Alaba, Philipp Lienhart, and Stefan Posch need to shine in defense, avoiding mistakes that could lead to a goal.