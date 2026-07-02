How far have Austria advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Throughout World Cup history, Austria have not been one of the strongest national teams in the tournament. Relying on a young sporting project, they already have several stars such as David Alaba, Marcel Sabitzer, and Konrad Laimer in their roster, who are now veterans. However, they went 28 years without qualifying for the tournament before making a major impact in this edition under Ralf Rangnick.

Austria have qualified for eight editions of the World Cup, leaving a great legacy in their early appearances. After several years of accumulating average performances and absences, they played in the 1998 edition, where they were eliminated in the group stage. Following 28 years without playing in another edition, they returned in the 2026 World Cup, where they were not expected to perform well.

Despite losing to Argentina, Ralf Rangnick’s team managed to defeat Jordan and draw against Algeria, reaching the knockout stage and surprising many. Although Austria have a strong squad, they are still far from matching their best performances in the tournament’s history. Although they have never won the title, they did leave an important legacy at the beginning of the 20th century.

How far have Austria advanced in the World Cup?

Head coach Hugo Meisl led Austria to their first World Cup in 1934. There, they managed to impress with their collective style of play, reaching the semifinals of the tournament. Although they seemed ready to establish a legacy, they disappeared from the tournament for 20 years, not returning until the 1954 World Cup. In that edition, they managed to finish in third place. However, their level declined considerably in the next editions.

Marko Arnautovic #7 of Austria celebrates after scoring

After disappointing in the 1958 edition, Austria were absent from the tournament for 20 years, returning for the 1978 edition. Surprisingly, they managed to reach the Second Group Stage, an old format that featured mini-leagues, finishing among the top eight teams in the tournament. They then made an impact again at the 1982 World Cup, also reaching the Second Group Stage, but this time finishing among the top 12 teams.

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Statistic Austria Men’s World Cup Record Appearances 8 Editions (1934, 1954, 1958, 1978, 1982, 1990, 1998, 2026) Matches Played 32 Matches Wins / Draws / Losses 13 Wins / 5 Draws / 14 Losses Goals For / Goals Against 49 Goals scored / 53 Goals conceded Maiden World Cup Goal Matthias Sindelar, 1934. Biggest World Cup Win Austria 5–0 Czechoslovakia, 1954 World Cup

Austria’s World Cup record

While Austria delivered a strong performance at the 1934 World Cup, their best-ever result came in the 1954 edition. They reached the semifinals, where they were defeated by Switzerland. Nonetheless, they went on to face Uruguay in the third-place match, securing a 3–1 victory. After 72 years, they have not managed to repeat a similar performance in the tournament.