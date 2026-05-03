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2026 World Cup: Eduardo Camavinga is at risk of being left off France’s roster due to his poor form at Real Madrid

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Eduardo Camavinga of France warms up prior to the UEFA Nations League.
© Franco Arland/Getty ImagesEduardo Camavinga of France warms up prior to the UEFA Nations League.

Eduardo Camavinga established as one of the best midfielders in the world, operating as a box-to-box player. In addition, he became a key figure for France thanks to his versatility and defensive reliability. However, he now appears to be at risk of losing his place in the 2026 World Cup squad, as head coach Didier Deschamps is reportedly unsure about calling him up due to his inconsistency at Real Madrid.

According to Telefoot, head coach Didier Deschamps is not fully convinced about calling up Eduardo Camavinga for the 2026 World Cup roster. Not only has he failed to stand out at Real Madrid, but he also did not manage to impress during the March friendlies, even ending up on the bench in both matches. Despite this, the Frenchman remains optimistic, aiming to regain his best form during what remains of the season.

Throughout the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, France chose to rely on Manu Koné, N’Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot, and even Aurélien Tchouaméni. While Deschamps tends to make numerous rotations, Camavinga has not been a player with much playing time. Despite this, Didier could still call him up due to his great versatility, being able to play as a left-back and in other positions, but he needs to regain consistency.

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Eduardo Camavinga is no longer an undroppable player for France, as Tchouaméni and Kanté dominate the defensive midfield role. Because of this, he now has to compete for a spot as an interior midfielder in the national team, where he faces serious disadvantages. Without being a playmaker or a midfielder who stands out for his imposing physicality, he risks being left out of the anticipated tournament.

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Eduardo Camavinga seems to have lost his place at Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga emerged as a regular starter under Carlo Ancelotti, becoming Real Madrid’s starting defensive midfielder. With his defensive consistency and attacking ability, he was a key player for the team. However, the Frenchman now appears to be losing his place, as neither Xabi Alonso nor Álvaro Arbeloa have opted to start him, with him even being relegated in favor of Thiago Pitarch, recently promoted from the academy to the first team.

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While Arbeloa favors a fairly crowded midfield, Camavinga has become the last option in the rotation, only coming on for a few minutes without making much of an impact. In addition, the Frenchman has also not been used at left-back, as Álvaro Carreras, Fran García, and Ferland Mendy occupy the entire rotation in that position. With this in mind, he appears to be one of the players set to leave the club, as reinforcements are expected in the summer of 2026.

After a disappointing season, Real Madrid are looking to make several adjustments, including a potential change in head coach, offering him a new opportunity. However, this depends on whether he manages to stand out in pre-season or the departure of another star. If he leaves, PSG and Liverpool are reportedly interested in pursuing his signing, which Los Blancos might view positively due to the number of players they already have with similar profiles.

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